2017 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — No. 3 (March 14)

Grizzlies once again gather all first-place votes

March 14, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the seventh-straight installment of the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett are the No. 1 team. Holding a 17-0 record so far this season, the Grizzlies captured all 13 first-place votes to seal another week in the top spot. The fourth regular-season edition will be released Tuesday, March 28.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dating back to 2000):

• Boasting an unblemished record at 17-0, Georgia Gwinnett remains the No. 1 team in the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the seventh-straight edition with all 13 first-place votes and 343 total points. The Grizzlies, who won the red banner in last season’s national championship, have defeated six NCAA Division II squads this season, including No. 7 West Florida, 7-2.

• Georgia Gwinnett is off to its best start in program history with its 17-0 mark. Last season, the Grizzlies earned their second title and are looking to add another this year. They seem to be right on track to do that, as they have won five matches in shutouts this month, including four wins over ranked NAIA opponents.

• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), last season’s national runner-up, holds steady at No. 2 for a fifth-straight poll. With a 6-4 record, the Blue Raiders remain right behind Georgia Gwinnett for another week after earning 332 total points. In March, Lindsey Wilson is 2-0 including a 4-3 win over NCAA Division I Eastern Kentucky, 4-3.

• The rest of the top five includes No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remaining in place, while Keiser (Fla.) moves up to No. 4 and Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) dropping to No. 5.

• Only No. 21 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) is a newcomer this edition.

• Six programs saw positive movement with No. 10 Xavier (La.) leading the way after it soared a poll-high four places. No. 4 Keiser, No. 7 Mobile (Ala.), No. 9 William Carey (Miss.), No. 12 LSU Alexandria (La.) and No. 16 Arizona Christian all saw improvement.

• No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 13 Brenau (Ga.) and No. 15 Northwestern (Ohio) each fell four places. Five other programs remain in the Top 25, but dropped from their previous rankings.

• Six teams remained without movement from the previous installment.

• Twelve conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by three programs from The Sun Conference, Southern States Athletic Conference and Golden State Athletic Conference.

• Former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.

• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 19, while Brenau is third with 12.

• Brenau also holds the record for most consecutive appearances in the Top 25 Poll with 99.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (March 14)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1st place votes) WON LOST FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (13) 17 0 343 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6 4 332 3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 7 3 321 4 5 Keiser (Fla.) 10 5 309 5 4 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 2 1 296 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 3 5 274 7 8 Mobile (Ala.) 10 2 264 8 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 7 2 257 9 12 William Carey (Miss.) 5 2 247 10 14 Xavier (La.) 4 6 244 11 7 Indiana Wesleyan 18 6 231 12 15 LSU Alexandria (La.) 5 0 223 T13 10 Davenport (Mich.) 4 3 205 T13 9 Brenau (Ga.) 3 9 205 15 11 Northwestern Ohio 5 3 200 16 18 Arizona Christian 10 5 182 17 17 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0 3 166 18 16 Middle Georgia State 9 4 162 19 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) 1 3 152 20 20 McPherson (Kan.) 2 1 118 21 NR SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 3 4 117 22 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4 5 101 23 21 Reinhardt (Ga.) 4 1 94 T24 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 3 9 89 T24 23 Marian (Ind.) 10 7 89

Dropped from the Top 25: Cumberlands (Ky.)



Receiving Votes: Cumberlands (Ky.) 88; Georgetown (Ky.) 43; Coastal Georgia 23; Missouri Valley 22; Westmont (Calif.) 17; Southwestern (Kan.) 16; Campbellsville (Ky.) 11; Southeastern (Fla.) 8; Tennessee Wesleyan 8; Morningside (Iowa) 6; Asbury (Ky.) 3; Baker (Kan.) 3; Texas Wesleyan 3



^ Ranking based off the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2