2017 Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 3
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight possible first-place votes and 98 total points en route to the top spot. The fourth regular-season installment is scheduled to release on March 20.
Top 10 Highlights
• SCAD Savannah (Ga.), which held the No. 1 ranking in nine-of-10 polls last season, holds the top spot for a third-consecutive week and an NAIA-best 11th time since the current ratings process began last season.
• The Bees are 4-0 to start the season and return to action Thursday when they travel to Buffton, S.C., to face NCAA DII Kutztown at 11:30 a.m. EST.
• Through SCAD Savannah’s first four games, 12 different players have scored at least one goal, including 14 scores from Sydney Knego and 12 from Taylor Vaccaro.
• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) holds the No. 2 spot for a third-straight week after receiving 92 points. The squad travels to No. 3 Indiana Tech Wednesday.
• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Indiana Tech (86 points), while Georgetown (Ky.) and Davenport (Mich.) are tied at No. 4 with 77 points.
• Davenport had the greatest movement in the poll moving one spot this week.
• All four conferences are represented in this week’s poll.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (March 14, 2017)
|
RANK
|
PRVS
|
SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|
Record
|
Total Points
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8)
|4-0
|98
|2
|2
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|3-0
|92
|3
|3
|Indiana Tech
|5-0
|86
|4
|4
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|3-2
|77
|4
|5
|Davenport (Mich.)
|1-1
|77
|6
|6
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|3-3
|68
|7
|7
|Columbia (S.C.)
|4-3
|62
|8
|8
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|4-3
|56
|9
|9
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|5-1
|48
|10
|10
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|5-2
|38
|10
|NR
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|3-0
|38
Dropped from the Top 10:
Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 33; Ottawa (Kan.) 25; Cumberlands (Ky.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 8; Midland (Neb.) 7