2017 Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 3

SCAD Savannah continues reign at No. 1

March 14, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight possible first-place votes and 98 total points en route to the top spot. The fourth regular-season installment is scheduled to release on March 20.

Top 10 Highlights

• SCAD Savannah (Ga.), which held the No. 1 ranking in nine-of-10 polls last season, holds the top spot for a third-consecutive week and an NAIA-best 11th time since the current ratings process began last season.

• The Bees are 4-0 to start the season and return to action Thursday when they travel to Buffton, S.C., to face NCAA DII Kutztown at 11:30 a.m. EST.

• Through SCAD Savannah’s first four games, 12 different players have scored at least one goal, including 14 scores from Sydney Knego and 12 from Taylor Vaccaro.

• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) holds the No. 2 spot for a third-straight week after receiving 92 points. The squad travels to No. 3 Indiana Tech Wednesday.

• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Indiana Tech (86 points), while Georgetown (Ky.) and Davenport (Mich.) are tied at No. 4 with 77 points.

• Davenport had the greatest movement in the poll moving one spot this week.

• All four conferences are represented in this week’s poll.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (March 14, 2017)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8) 4-0 98 2 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 3-0 92 3 3 Indiana Tech 5-0 86 4 4 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 77 4 5 Davenport (Mich.) 1-1 77 6 6 Ave Maria (Fla.) 3-3 68 7 7 Columbia (S.C.) 4-3 62 8 8 Tennessee Wesleyan 4-3 56 9 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-1 48 10 10 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-2 38 10 NR Siena Heights (Mich.) 3-0 38



Dropped from the Top 10:



Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 33; Ottawa (Kan.) 25; Cumberlands (Ky.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 8; Midland (Neb.) 7