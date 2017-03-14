2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship Preview

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) enters as the No. 1 overall seed

March 14, 2017

The 37th annual Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo, tips off tomorrow (Wednesday) at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. The single-elimination championship begins at 8:30 a.m. MDT and runs through the championship final on March 21.

The first 30 games of the national championship will be video-streamed live at www.NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video platform powered by Stretch Internet. The championship final is distributed on ESPN3 for the fourth-straight season on March 21 at 7 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Martin Methodist (Tenn.) – the No. 1 and No. 8 seed out of the Cramer Bracket – open the action tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. The Blue Raiders (30-2), which were the first at-large into this year’s field, are one of four 30-win teams in this year’s championship field. The RedHawks are 21-10 and are searching for the program’s first-ever tournament win.

This year’s field consists of 14 automatic berths, 17 at-large selections and championship host Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released on March 8.

Overall top-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) is the only unbeaten team at this year’s championship, as the Lions bring a 33-0 mark into the event. Freed-Hardeman – the American Midwest Conference regular-season and tournament champions – has not lost since falling to eventual national champion MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 59-51, in the second round last season.

The Lions are making their 21st all-time and 21st-consecutive national championship appearance, which is the longest active appearance streak in Division I women’s basketball. Despite the tremendous success, Freed-Hardeman is still chasing that illusive first national title. The Lions have reached at least the semifinals in four of the last six seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2014.

Oklahoma City, which prior to last year had won three of the last four national championships, owns a NAIA record eight red banners. The Stars – 66-14 all-time at the event – are one win shy of tying former member Union (Tenn.) for most all-time national tournament wins (67).

Outside of MidAmerica Nazarene and Oklahoma City, Vanguard (Calif.) (2008) and Westmont (Calif.) (2013) are the only other qualifiers with titles on their resumes.

Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) and William Penn (Iowa) both qualified for the first time in program history. Both teams garnered at-large berths.

Twenty-five of the 32 qualifiers participated in the 2016 championship.

Thirteen programs will also have representation at the Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship – Benedictine (Kan.), Columbia (Mo.), Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Loyola (La.), LSU Shreveport (La.), Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Montana Western, Oklahoma City, Pikeville (Ky.), Talladega (Ala.), The Master’s (Calif.), Westmont (Calif.) and William Penn (Iowa).

The American Midwest Conference and Heart of America Athletic Conference each boast five programs in the 2017 field. The only league without representation at this year’s event is the Association of Independent Institutions.

For more information on the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, click here.