2017 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — Poll No. 3 (March 14)

17-0 Grizzlies remain on top

March 14, 2017

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (13) 17-0 343 2 2 Xavier (La.) 6-3 332 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 13-3 320 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-4 312 5 5 Northwestern Ohio 7-0 299 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 6-3 288 7 7 Arizona Christian 10-4 273 8 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 5-2 250 9 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 2-1 245 10 16 William Woods (Mo.) 5-4 244 11 11 Mobile (Ala.) 10-1 236 12 10 Westmont (Calif.) 5-4 234 13 12 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 3-5 211 14 13 Coastal Georgia 6-5 204 15 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 2-2 187 16 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-3 180 17 17 Aquinas (Mich.) 10-3 158 18 21 MIddle Georgia State 8-4 144 19 18 St. Thomas (Fla.) 5-5 142 20 19 McPherson (Kan.) 1-2 131 21 22 Tennessee Wesleyan 6-0 125 22 20 Cumberland (Tenn.) 1-2 112 23 23 Warner (Fla.) 6-2 91 24 25 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 1-7 84 25 24 Bethany (Kan.) 3-2 72

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern– For the 22-straight poll, Georgia Gwinnett maintains hold of the No. 1 spot in the latest NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Gathering all first-place votes and earning 343 total points, the Grizzlies extend their streak as the top program in the NAIA. The fourth regular season poll will be released Tuesday, March 28.• Now at 22-straight polls as the No. 1 team in NAIA Men’s Tennis, the Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett have held the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the entire season.. Last season, the Grizzlies won their third-straight national title.• Currently boasting a 17-0 overall record, the Grizzlies continue to roll-through their schedule in hopes of bringing home another red banner. So far in March, Georgia Gwinnett has defeated two NCAA Division II programs in a 5-4 win over West Florida and an 8-1 victory over No. 1 in that division, Hawaii Pacific. The Grizzlies also have two more wins over NCAA Division I teams in North Carolina A&T and Tennessee Tech. Over ranked NAIA programs, Georgia Gwinnett is 4-0 this month.• After winning its way to the championship match last season, Xavier (La.) remains at the No. 2 spot in this edition. With 332 total points, the Gold Rush maintain their stay at the heels of the Grizzlies for another poll. Last season’s championship appearance was the first-ever Xavier program to make it to a title match in any sport. Xavier is currently sitting at 6-3 on the new season.• The rest of the top five saw no change as No. 3 Keiser (Fla.), No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 5 Northwestern Ohio all remained in place.• In this installment, five squads advance positively in the ratings with No. 10 William Woods (Mo.) leading the way with a six -place jump from its previous ranking. No. 18 Middle Georgia State advanced three spots, while No. 8 Campbellsville (Ky.), No. 21 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) each moved up one spot.• No. 12 Westmont (Calif.), No, 15 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and No. 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) each dropped a poll-high two places. Seven other teams fell one place while maintaining their spot in the Top 25.• Eight programs remained motionless from their previous ratings.• All teams from last edition remain on the poll – no programs have dropped out.• No newcomers are in the poll this edition.• Ten conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs in both the Southern States Athletic Conference and Golden State Athletic Conference.• No. 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) has been ranked 126 times throughout 18 seasons, former-member Auburn Montgomery is second with 121 rankings and Webber International (Fla.) in third with 103.• Georgia Gwinnett (2015, 16), Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) (2009, 08, 07) Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011, 10), Azusa Pacific (Calif.) (2006, 04) and Oklahoma City (2001, 00) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.• Auburn Montgomery has the most No. 1 rankings (29), while Azusa Pacific (Calif.) and Fresno Pacific (Calif.) are second with 23 each.• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here

Dropped from the Top 25: None.



Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 64; Cornerstone (Mich.) 54; Biola (Calif.) 34); Loyola (La.) 24; Marian (Ind.) 23; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 10; SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 9; Missouri Baptist 7; Southeastern (Fla.) 6; Judson (Ill.) 4

^ Ranking based off 2017 Poll No. 2