2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 3 (March 14)
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley locks down the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll for fourth-straight edition, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings earned seven first-place votes and 98 total points. The fourth regular-season edition is scheduled to be released on March 21.
Top 10 Highlights:
• Entering the week with a 4-1 record, Missouri Valley tops the poll for a fourth-straight edition and the fourth time in program history.
• Missouri Valley returns to the field Saturday at Westminster (Mo.).
• Checking in at No. 2 once again is Lourdes (Ohio) with 92 points and the remaining first-place vote. The Gray Wolves return to action Friday as they host Concordia (Mich.) at 6 p.m. ET.
• Rounding out the top five is Reinhardt (Ga.) (84 points) at No. 3, Siena Heights (Mich.) (82 points) at No. 4 and No. 5 Missouri Baptist (74 points).
• There are no newcomers to the Top 10 this edition.
• All four conferences are represented in the poll. The Association of Independent Institutions and the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference boast three schools each.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (March 14, 2017)
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|Record
|Total Points
|1
|1
|Missouri Valley (7)
|4-1
|98
|2
|2
|Lourdes (Ohio) (1)
|4-0
|92
|3
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|4-1
|84
|4
|4
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|2-0
|82
|5
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|4-1
|74
|6
|6
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|5-1
|68
|7
|8
|Keiser (Fla.)
|5-0
|58
|8
|7
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|2-3
|55
|9
|9
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|5-0
|54
|10
|9
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|1-1
|46
Dropped from the Top 10:
Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 38; Indiana Tech 29; Ottawa (Kan.) 24; Point (Ga.) 17; Benedictine (Kan.) 13; Michigan-Dearborn 8