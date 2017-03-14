2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 3 (March 14)

Missouri Valley holds No. 1 ranking for a fourth-straight poll.

March 14, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley locks down the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll for fourth-straight edition, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings earned seven first-place votes and 98 total points. The fourth regular-season edition is scheduled to be released on March 21.

Top 10 Highlights:

• Entering the week with a 4-1 record, Missouri Valley tops the poll for a fourth-straight edition and the fourth time in program history.

• Missouri Valley returns to the field Saturday at Westminster (Mo.).

• Checking in at No. 2 once again is Lourdes (Ohio) with 92 points and the remaining first-place vote. The Gray Wolves return to action Friday as they host Concordia (Mich.) at 6 p.m. ET.

• Rounding out the top five is Reinhardt (Ga.) (84 points) at No. 3, Siena Heights (Mich.) (82 points) at No. 4 and No. 5 Missouri Baptist (74 points).

• There are no newcomers to the Top 10 this edition.

• All four conferences are represented in the poll. The Association of Independent Institutions and the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference boast three schools each.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 3 (March 14, 2017)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 Missouri Valley (7) 4-1 98 2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) (1) 4-0 92 3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 4-1 84 4 4 Siena Heights (Mich.) 2-0 82 5 5 Missouri Baptist 4-1 74 6 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5-1 68 7 8 Keiser (Fla.) 5-0 58 8 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-3 55 9 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5-0 54 10 9 Saint Mary (Kan.) 1-1 46



Dropped from the Top 10:



Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 38; Indiana Tech 29; Ottawa (Kan.) 24; Point (Ga.) 17; Benedictine (Kan.) 13; Michigan-Dearborn 8