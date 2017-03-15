Hope International Holds Off Wiley, 61-59

Royals Survive Late Flurry to Get Past Wildcats

March 15, 2017

Story by Eric Montgomery, NAIA Media Coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Box Score) No. 2-seeded Hope International (Calif.) advanced to the second round of the 2017 Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship with a 61-59 victory over seventh-seeded Wiley (Texas), Wednesday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium. The Royals will play No. 3-seeded Life (Ga.), a 71-62 winner over Martin Methodist (Tenn.), on Friday, March 17 at 9:00 a.m. CST

Josh Smith came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points, 17 in the first half, and nine rebounds for Hope International, while Liam Hunt and Charles Trotter each tallied 12 points and combined for 13 rebounds.

“In our experience, the hardest game is always the first one, and that showed today,” said Hope International head coach Bill Czech. “We played a great first half, executed well and were locked in on defense, and then in the second half it got a little choppy. Our guys hung together enough to win and at this point in the year it’s all ‘survive and advance’, so we’ll try to execute better next game.”

Hope International (26-7) led by as much as 16 points in the early stages of the second half and still led by 10 with 5:21 remaining after a pair of free throws by Donny Punter, but had to hold off a late charge by Wiley in the final minutes.

Trailing 59-51 with 1:43 left, George Page converted a conventional three-point play for the Wildcats, then Kevondric Davis converted from beyond the arc following a Royals free throw to trim the deficit to three. An errant pass gave the ball back to the Wildcats, where Davis scored with 20 seconds left to cut the deficit to one.

Following a Wiley foul, the Royals missed a pair of free throws. Ricardo Artis grabbed the rebound off the second miss, but was unable to hit on the other end. Josh Smith claimed the loose ball and Charles Trotter was fouled. He hit the first of his two free throws, but a half-court shot at the buzzer missed the mark for the Wildcats.

“I thought our guys played extremely hard and showed some pride in their game,” said Wiley head coach Jameus Hartsfield. “We didn’t make shots in the first half when Ricardo (Artis) went down. If he was in we would have made shots. Again, we fought hard until the end.”

Hope International shot 59.3 percent (16 of 27) from the field in the first half and finished the game 25 of 46 (.543) overall, hitting 3 of 6 three-point shots. However, the Royals were just 8 for 21 (.381) at the free throw line. Wiley forced 17 turnovers and committed just seven giveaways, but was limited to 25 of 68 shooting (.368).

Davis led the way for Wiley with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Artis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Page also chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

Wiley finished its season with a record of 23-10.



Game Notes:

Hope International – The Royals improved to 4-1 all-time in the first round and 6-4 overall in the national championship … Hope International entered the national championship leading the NAIA in three-point field goal defense (.278) … Hunt scored in double figures for the 11th-straight game … The Royals tallied at least 10 assists for the 25th time this season.