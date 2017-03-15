Fourth Quarter Surge Sends Baker to Second Round

Wildcats down Mobile (Ala.), 72-56

March 15, 2017

BILLINGS, Mont. – (Box Score) Baker (Kan.) outscored Mobile (Ala) 31-11 in the fourth quarter en route to a 72-56 victory in first round action at the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo.

“That was a tough victory against a good team,” said Baker head coach Ben Lister. “Mobile is very good defensively and has been playing very well through the end of the season, including winning their conference tournament. We found our rhythm in the fourth quarter and played well down the stretch.”

Baker’s Jessica Zweifel opened the scoring with a 3-point basket. The Wildcats led most of the first quarter with leads as much as six.

Neither team could take control in the second quarter. Mobile’s Alicia Curry tied the game at 19 with 6:48 left in the first half.

Mobile scored first in the second half on a jumper from Starla Daggan. The Rams led the entire third quarter and entered the fourth and final frame leading 45-41.

Zweifel opened the fourth with a basket and that basket began a 31-11 Baker run that sealed the win and a trip into the second round for the Wildcats.

“This team is one that’s capable of scoring very, very quickly,” added Lister. “However, this team is also good at getting stops. You can’t go on big runs without getting stops.”

Kelsey Larsen led Baker with 26 points.

The Wildcats improve to 30-4 and will now face Campbellsville Friday morning at 12:30 p.m. Friday’s contest marks the second time in program history that Baker has reached the round of 16.

The Rams’ Kendra Langham led Mobile with 31 points, which is 55 percent of her team’s offensive output. Mobile ends their season at 22-11.