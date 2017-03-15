Sikes Earns 1,000 Career Victory

Warner Head Coach picks up 1,000 career victory in sweep of Indiana University-South Bend

March 15, 2017

Story by Warner Athletics

LAKE WALES, Fla.- Head baseball coach, Jeff Sikes, picked up his 1,000 career victory in a double header sweep of Indiana University- South Bend Monday afternoon at Warner University.



In game one the Royals used a late rally to come away with a 6-4 win over the Titans. The Royals gave up four runs in the top half of the second inning to go down 4-0 early. In the third inning, the Royals got a lead-off homerun from Gerson Sotolongo over the left field wall to get on the scoreboard. The Royals got their second run of the inning when the Titan pitcher attempted a pick off to first and threw it away. Warner then got its final run of the inning on a Jesse Haney triple that scored Broderick Rodocker. The Royals then tied the game in the fourth when Jeff Stabe put down a perfect squeeze bunt that scored Xanders Vazquez from third. The Royals then took the lead in the fifth when Vazquez doubled to left center that scored Haney and Tyler Dauphinee hit a hard ground ball between the legs of the third baseman that would score Vazquez. With a 6-4 lead, the Royals would shut down the Titans the remaining two innings for the win.



Game two was not as close and the Royals did not need to come from behind to win Sikes' 1,000 victory as they rolled to a 14-5 win. Taylor Briggs led off the game for the Royals with a solo homerun to left that was followed up three batter later with a two run blast over the center field wall by Josh Canabal. The Royals got a single run in the second when a Titan error allowed Junior Fermin to cross the plate. Then came the big blow in the third as the Royals plated eight runs. Broderick Rodocker led off the inning with a solo homerun to left field. Warner then got runs from an error, a Chase Coon double, and a Ryan Klinger single. Then the Royals got 2 RBI doubles from Gerson Sotolongo and Jesse Haney to end the scoring for the Royals in the third. The Titans would get two in the fourth but the Royals would come back and score two more of their own on a Sotolongo double and a Taylor Briggs sacrifice fly. IU- South Bend would get single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh before the Royals would end the game with a 14-5 win.



The second win over the Titans on the day put Sikes at 1,000 for his career. He is currently 1,000- 735-4 for his career, all of his wins coming at Warner University over 33+ seasons. Sikes currently ranks 7th on the career win list amongst active coaches and is also the 7th active coach to reach 1,000 career victories.