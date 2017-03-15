Tigers Eliminate Tornadoes, 84-75

Campbellsville advances to second round for the fifth-straight season

March 15, 2017

Four players scored in double figures to lead No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) to an 84-75 first round victory over No. 6 Talladega (Ala.) in the 2017 NAIA Division Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo. Campbellsville is making their 25th national tournament appearance, which is the NAIA record for most championship appearances.

"I thought we did a good job offensively today," said Campbellsville (Ky.) head coach Ginger Colvin. "Defensively, through the third quarter I was not very pleased. Talladega has a lot of weapons, and they stepped out and hit some shots against us."

The two teams traded baskets and leads over the first few minutes of the first quarter. A 6-0 Campbellsville run built a 14-7 Tiger lead approximately midway through the first quarter. At the one minute mark of the first quarter, Talladega’s Tasheba Henry hit a three, which ignited a 13-0 run that continued into the second quarter.

The Tornadoes led midway through the second quarter, 27-26. Campbellsville’s Jordan Doram’s basket after a turnover gave the Tigers a lead they would not lose. It was the beginning of three, second quarter runs including a 10-2 run to close the first quarter.

Campbellsville turned a nine-point half time lead into a 12 point lead at the 1:52 mark of the third quarter. That was the largest lead of the game by either team. Talladega tried to make a dent in the Tiger advantage, but could get no closer than six.

Madison Stewart led Campbellsville with 17 points, followed by 15 points from Emily Fox. Fox nearly matched her season average in the first half on the strength of going 4-of-5 from 3-point land.

Tasheba Henry led Talladega with a career high 35 points and six assists. The Tornados close their season at 22-10.

With their first round victory, Campbellsville improves to 26-6 this season 27-24 in championship appearances.

“Overall, I think it was a good team effort,” said Colvin. “I felt like we had some nerves today, but were able to come away with the win.”

The Tigers second round opponent is the winner of the No. 7 Mobile (Ala.) and No. 2 Baker (Kan.) first round game.