The Master’s Races to 85-83 First Round Win

Mustangs advance to second round for second-straight year

March 16, 2017

BILLINGS, Mont. – (Box Score) The Master’s (Calif.) rallied for an 85-83 victory over Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) in the final first round game of day one of the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo.

“It was a blast,” said The Master’s Head Coach Dan Waldeck. “We challenged our kids just to stay in the moment and I thought we did a really good job of that. We knew Our Lady of the Lake would be able to make some runs and we could make some runs back. We were fortunate enough to out-last them.”

The Master’s opened the game with a 14-4 run. Our Lady of the Lake answered with a 24-14 run of their own that ended on an Alyssa Ward jumper and a 28-28 tie. Two possessions later, Ward gave the Saints their first lead of the game on a 10-foot jumper.

OLLU maintained that lead into the third quarter. At the 5:07 mark of the third quarter, a 3-pointer by Megan Lindsley sparked and 11-0 Master’s run to retake the lead at 58-57.

In the fourth quarter, the Saints’ Francesca Patrick’a jumper began a 9-0 run. An OLLU 3-pointer at the 1:20 mark trimmed the Masters lead to 82-77. The Saints then took a steal followed by a basket and trimmed two more points of the Masters lead.

Our Lady of the Lake cut the lead to two, but a great defensive effort by the Mustangs ran out the clock and moved the Masters into the second round.

Bianca Cubello led the Mustangs with 28 points and 19 rebounds, both career highs. It was also her 24th of this season.

“She’s (Cubello) tremendous,” added Waldeck.

For the Saints, five players scored in double figures led by Alyssa Ward with 19. OLLU ends their season with a 24-9.

The Masters improves to 23-8 and will face overall No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) Friday at 2:15 p.m. MDT.