Print RSS

2016-17 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Teams Announced

Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) earns Player of the Year
March 16, 2017
Article Image

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2016-17 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams. Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) was named the NABC-NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Player of the Year. The All-America Teams are selected by the NAIA All-America Committee. 

Hall, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, led the NAIA Division II in points per game (30.6) and total scoring (948). The NAIA scoring leader scored in double figures in 30-of-31 games this year. His season-high in points came on Nov. 11, 2016, where he poured in 45 points on 14-of-25 shooting against Florida College. The Tampa, Fla. native led his team in total rebounds (214), rebounds per game (6.9) and steals (43). The Royals had their season end in the DII Men’s Basketball National Championship first round in a 73-67 loss to Taylor (Ind.). 

Union (Ky.), who defeated Cornerstone (Mich.) to take home the 2017 NAIA Division II National Championship, placed Gerrard Newby and Paul Stone on the All-America First Team. 

Cornerstone head coach Kim Elders was named the NABC-NAIA Division II Coach of the Year. Elders led the Golden Eagles to a 34-4 overall record and a national championship appearance. 

Kevin Burton, Union’s head coach, was named the NAIA Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a 35-3 overall record, the No. 1 overall seed at the national tournament and Union’s first NAIA DII Men’s Basketball national title. 

Seven players return to the All-America list from last year – Kyle Steigenga of Cornerstone (Mich.), Lane Mahurin of Indiana Wesleyan, Lance Carter of Tabor (Kan.), Warren Hall of Warner, Bryce Lienhoop, Saint Francis (Ind.), Miles Robinson of Indiana Tech and Ryan Atkins of West Virginia Tech.

NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Teams

First Team

        
NAME SCHOOL POS YR HOMETOWN
Caleb Oetjen Bethel (Ind.) G SR. McCordsville, Ind.
Colton Kooima Northwestern (Iowa) G JR. Sioux Falls (S.D.)
Gerrard Newby Union (Ky.) F SR. Lexington (Ky.)
Jay Mayernik Northwest Christian (Ore.) C SR. Springfield, Ore.
Kyle Steigenga Cornerstone (Mich.) F JR. Holland, Mich.
Lance Carter Tabor (Kan.) G JR. Troy, Ohio
Lane Mahurin Indiana Wesleyan F SR. Rockville, Ind.
Paul Stone Union (Ky.) F SR. Danville, Va.
Tate Martin Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) PG SR. Mitchell, S.D.
*Warren Hall Warner (Fla.) G SR. Tampa, Fla.
         
* - Denotes NAIA/NABC Player of the Year        
         
Second Team        
NAME SCHOOL POS YR HOMETOWN
Antonio Levy Robert Morris (Ill.) G SR. Harvey, Ill.
B.J. Shelton Bellevue (Neb.) G JR. Bakerfield, Calif.
Bob Peters Indiana Wesleyan G SR. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Bryan McGriff Eastern Oregon F SR. Las Vegas, Nev.
Chandler Folkerts Concordia (Neb.) C SR. Milford, Neb.
Grant Greenberg Saint Mary (Kan.) G SR. Leavenworth, Kan.
Joel Yellow Owl Oregon Tech. G SR. Zillah, Wash.
Kevin Rich Davenport, Mich. F SR. Grand Rapids, Mich.
Marquis Jackson Ohio Christian G SR. Cleveland, Ohio
Zach Kirschbaum Trinity International (Ill.) F SR. Las Vega, Nev.
         
         
Third Team        
NAME SCHOOL POS YR HOMETOWN
Angelo Griffis Rochester (Mich.) G SR. Kalamazoo, Mich.
Bryce Lienhoop Saint Francis (Ind.) F JR. Columbus, Ind.
Charles Nedd Araujo Florida Memorial G SR. Boston, Mass.
Demetrius Stanton IU Southeast G JR. Louisville, Ky.
Erich Erdman Briar Cliff (Iowa) G SO. Forest City, Iowa
Jacoby Claypool IU East G JR. Fort Wayne, Ind.
Jake Bullock Aquinas (Mich.) G SR. Lansing, Mich.
Mike Bush Huntington, Ind. PG JR. South Bend, Ind.
Miles Robinson Indiana Tech G SR. Grand Rapids, Mich.
Ryan Atkins West Virginia Tech G JR. Miami, Fla.


HonorableMention

 

 

 

 
Alex Starkel Midland (Neb.) C SR. Norfolk, Neb.
Brian Bridgeforth Washington Adventist (Md.) F SR. Washington, D.C.
Bryan Forbes Briar Cliff (Iowa) G SR. Lone Tree, Iowa
Bryce Koch Morningside (Iowa) C SR. Dell Rapids, S.D.
Cameron Coleman York (Neb.) F SR. Allen, Texas
Cameron Hunt Southwestern (Kan.) G SO. Duncanville, Texas
Cameron Paschke College of the Ozarks (Mo.) PG SR. Fayetteville, Ark.
Clay Yeo Bethel (Ind.) G SR. Bourbon, Ind.
Cordaris Towns Bluefield (Va.) F SR. Danville, Va.
Cory Cox Cornerstone (Mich.) F SR. Flushing, Mich.
Damon Overton Midland (Neb.) G SR. East Moline, Ill.
Daniel Radford CSU Maritime (Calif.) G SR. Bret Harte, Calif.
Darius Paul Robert Morris (Ill.) F SR. Gurnee, Ill.
Deion McClenton Keiser (Fla.) F JR. Columbus, Ga.
Devin Harrison Calumet (Ind.) G JR. Chicago, Ill.
Donnell Minton Presentation (S.D.) G SR. Indianapolis, Ind.
Elisha Boone WVU Tech (W.V.) G JR. Queens, NY
Franky Teran Antelope Valley (CA) G SR. Tucson, Ariz.
Grant Corsi Trinity International (Ill.) F SR. San Diego, Calif.
Iain Morison St. Francis (Ill.) C JR. Canberra, Australia
Jason Penn Michigan Dearborn F JR. Detroit, Mich.
Jason Spicer Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) C JR. Sioux Falls, S.D.
Jayden Ferguson Valley City (N.D.) F JR. Williston, ND
Joey Nebeker College of Idaho F SR. Melba, Idaho
Julian Winton Tabor (Kan.) G JR. Kansas City, Mo.
Justin Bridges Reinhardt (GA) PG SR. Riverdale, Ga.
Kenny Blackwell Northwest Christian (Ore.) PG SO. San Diego, Calif.
Kentrell Washington Eastern Oregon PG SR. Las Vegas, Nev.
Kyle Sovine Saint Francis (Ind.) C SR. New Haven, Ind.
Lawrence Jackson Northwestern Ohio F SR. Rocky Mount, N.C.
Marcus White Dickinson (N.D.) F JR. Milwaukee, Wisc.
Marcus Williams Michigan Dearborn F SR. Lagos, Nigeria
Mason Degenkolb Taylor (Ind.) G FR. Tipton, Ind.
Michael Dupree Northwest (Wash.) G SR. Tacoma, Wash.
Michael Gholston Central Christian G SR. Houston, Texas
Nate Taylor Marygrove, Mich. F SR. Battle Creek, Mich.
Nic Reed Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) F FR. New Albany, Ind.
Nick Gamble Davenport (Mich.) G JR. Fort Wayne, Ind.
Quinn Niego Saint Xavier (Ill.) G JR. Chicago, Ill.
Raheem Bowman St. Thomas (Fla.) C SO. Chester, Pa.
Stanley Whitaker Kieser (Fla.) G SR. Philadelphia, Pa.
Trenton Thompson Asbury (Ky.) F SO. Cynthiana, Ky.
Ty Hoglund Dakota Wesleyan - S.D. G FR. Dell Rapids, S.D.
Tyrone Sherman Union (KY) PG SR. Chicago Heights, Ill.