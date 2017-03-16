2016-17 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Teams Announced
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2016-17 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams. Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) was named the NABC-NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Player of the Year. The All-America Teams are selected by the NAIA All-America Committee.
Hall, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, led the NAIA Division II in points per game (30.6) and total scoring (948). The NAIA scoring leader scored in double figures in 30-of-31 games this year. His season-high in points came on Nov. 11, 2016, where he poured in 45 points on 14-of-25 shooting against Florida College. The Tampa, Fla. native led his team in total rebounds (214), rebounds per game (6.9) and steals (43). The Royals had their season end in the DII Men’s Basketball National Championship first round in a 73-67 loss to Taylor (Ind.).
Union (Ky.), who defeated Cornerstone (Mich.) to take home the 2017 NAIA Division II National Championship, placed Gerrard Newby and Paul Stone on the All-America First Team.
Cornerstone head coach Kim Elders was named the NABC-NAIA Division II Coach of the Year. Elders led the Golden Eagles to a 34-4 overall record and a national championship appearance.
Kevin Burton, Union’s head coach, was named the NAIA Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a 35-3 overall record, the No. 1 overall seed at the national tournament and Union’s first NAIA DII Men’s Basketball national title.
Seven players return to the All-America list from last year – Kyle Steigenga of Cornerstone (Mich.), Lane Mahurin of Indiana Wesleyan, Lance Carter of Tabor (Kan.), Warren Hall of Warner, Bryce Lienhoop, Saint Francis (Ind.), Miles Robinson of Indiana Tech and Ryan Atkins of West Virginia Tech.
NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Teams
|
First Team
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS
|YR
|HOMETOWN
|Caleb Oetjen
|Bethel (Ind.)
|G
|SR.
|McCordsville, Ind.
|Colton Kooima
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|G
|JR.
|Sioux Falls (S.D.)
|Gerrard Newby
|Union (Ky.)
|F
|SR.
|Lexington (Ky.)
|Jay Mayernik
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|C
|SR.
|Springfield, Ore.
|Kyle Steigenga
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|F
|JR.
|Holland, Mich.
|Lance Carter
|Tabor (Kan.)
|G
|JR.
|Troy, Ohio
|Lane Mahurin
|Indiana Wesleyan
|F
|SR.
|Rockville, Ind.
|Paul Stone
|Union (Ky.)
|F
|SR.
|Danville, Va.
|Tate Martin
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|PG
|SR.
|Mitchell, S.D.
|*Warren Hall
|Warner (Fla.)
|G
|SR.
|Tampa, Fla.
|* - Denotes NAIA/NABC Player of the Year
|Second Team
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS
|YR
|HOMETOWN
|Antonio Levy
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|G
|SR.
|Harvey, Ill.
|B.J. Shelton
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|G
|JR.
|Bakerfield, Calif.
|Bob Peters
|Indiana Wesleyan
|G
|SR.
|Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
|Bryan McGriff
|Eastern Oregon
|F
|SR.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Chandler Folkerts
|Concordia (Neb.)
|C
|SR.
|Milford, Neb.
|Grant Greenberg
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|G
|SR.
|Leavenworth, Kan.
|Joel Yellow Owl
|Oregon Tech.
|G
|SR.
|Zillah, Wash.
|Kevin Rich
|Davenport, Mich.
|F
|SR.
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Marquis Jackson
|Ohio Christian
|G
|SR.
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Zach Kirschbaum
|Trinity International (Ill.)
|F
|SR.
|Las Vega, Nev.
|Third Team
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS
|YR
|HOMETOWN
|Angelo Griffis
|Rochester (Mich.)
|G
|SR.
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|Bryce Lienhoop
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|F
|JR.
|Columbus, Ind.
|Charles Nedd Araujo
|Florida Memorial
|G
|SR.
|Boston, Mass.
|Demetrius Stanton
|IU Southeast
|G
|JR.
|Louisville, Ky.
|Erich Erdman
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|G
|SO.
|Forest City, Iowa
|Jacoby Claypool
|IU East
|G
|JR.
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Jake Bullock
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|G
|SR.
|Lansing, Mich.
|Mike Bush
|Huntington, Ind.
|PG
|JR.
|South Bend, Ind.
|Miles Robinson
|Indiana Tech
|G
|SR.
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Ryan Atkins
|West Virginia Tech
|G
|JR.
|Miami, Fla.
|Alex Starkel
|Midland (Neb.)
|C
|SR.
|Norfolk, Neb.
|Brian Bridgeforth
|Washington Adventist (Md.)
|F
|SR.
|Washington, D.C.
|Bryan Forbes
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|G
|SR.
|Lone Tree, Iowa
|Bryce Koch
|Morningside (Iowa)
|C
|SR.
|Dell Rapids, S.D.
|Cameron Coleman
|York (Neb.)
|F
|SR.
|Allen, Texas
|Cameron Hunt
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|G
|SO.
|Duncanville, Texas
|Cameron Paschke
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|PG
|SR.
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|Clay Yeo
|Bethel (Ind.)
|G
|SR.
|Bourbon, Ind.
|Cordaris Towns
|Bluefield (Va.)
|F
|SR.
|Danville, Va.
|Cory Cox
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|F
|SR.
|Flushing, Mich.
|Damon Overton
|Midland (Neb.)
|G
|SR.
|East Moline, Ill.
|Daniel Radford
|CSU Maritime (Calif.)
|G
|SR.
|Bret Harte, Calif.
|Darius Paul
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|F
|SR.
|Gurnee, Ill.
|Deion McClenton
|Keiser (Fla.)
|F
|JR.
|Columbus, Ga.
|Devin Harrison
|Calumet (Ind.)
|G
|JR.
|Chicago, Ill.
|Donnell Minton
|Presentation (S.D.)
|G
|SR.
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Elisha Boone
|WVU Tech (W.V.)
|G
|JR.
|Queens, NY
|Franky Teran
|Antelope Valley (CA)
|G
|SR.
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Grant Corsi
|Trinity International (Ill.)
|F
|SR.
|San Diego, Calif.
|Iain Morison
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|C
|JR.
|Canberra, Australia
|Jason Penn
|Michigan Dearborn
|F
|JR.
|Detroit, Mich.
|Jason Spicer
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|C
|JR.
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Jayden Ferguson
|Valley City (N.D.)
|F
|JR.
|Williston, ND
|Joey Nebeker
|College of Idaho
|F
|SR.
|Melba, Idaho
|Julian Winton
|Tabor (Kan.)
|G
|JR.
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Justin Bridges
|Reinhardt (GA)
|PG
|SR.
|Riverdale, Ga.
|Kenny Blackwell
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|PG
|SO.
|San Diego, Calif.
|Kentrell Washington
|Eastern Oregon
|PG
|SR.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Kyle Sovine
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|C
|SR.
|New Haven, Ind.
|Lawrence Jackson
|Northwestern Ohio
|F
|SR.
|Rocky Mount, N.C.
|Marcus White
|Dickinson (N.D.)
|F
|JR.
|Milwaukee, Wisc.
|Marcus Williams
|Michigan Dearborn
|F
|SR.
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Mason Degenkolb
|Taylor (Ind.)
|G
|FR.
|Tipton, Ind.
|Michael Dupree
|Northwest (Wash.)
|G
|SR.
|Tacoma, Wash.
|Michael Gholston
|Central Christian
|G
|SR.
|Houston, Texas
|Nate Taylor
|Marygrove, Mich.
|F
|SR.
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|Nic Reed
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|F
|FR.
|New Albany, Ind.
|Nick Gamble
|Davenport (Mich.)
|G
|JR.
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Quinn Niego
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|G
|JR.
|Chicago, Ill.
|Raheem Bowman
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|C
|SO.
|Chester, Pa.
|Stanley Whitaker
|Kieser (Fla.)
|G
|SR.
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Trenton Thompson
|Asbury (Ky.)
|F
|SO.
|Cynthiana, Ky.
|Ty Hoglund
|Dakota Wesleyan - S.D.
|G
|FR.
|Dell Rapids, S.D.
|Tyrone Sherman
|Union (KY)
|PG
|SR.
|Chicago Heights, Ill.