2016-17 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Teams Announced

Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) earns Player of the Year

March 16, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2016-17 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams. Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) was named the NABC-NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Player of the Year. The All-America Teams are selected by the NAIA All-America Committee.



Hall, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, led the NAIA Division II in points per game (30.6) and total scoring (948). The NAIA scoring leader scored in double figures in 30-of-31 games this year. His season-high in points came on Nov. 11, 2016, where he poured in 45 points on 14-of-25 shooting against Florida College. The Tampa, Fla. native led his team in total rebounds (214), rebounds per game (6.9) and steals (43). The Royals had their season end in the DII Men’s Basketball National Championship first round in a 73-67 loss to Taylor (Ind.).



Union (Ky.), who defeated Cornerstone (Mich.) to take home the 2017 NAIA Division II National Championship, placed Gerrard Newby and Paul Stone on the All-America First Team.



Cornerstone head coach Kim Elders was named the NABC-NAIA Division II Coach of the Year. Elders led the Golden Eagles to a 34-4 overall record and a national championship appearance.



Kevin Burton, Union’s head coach, was named the NAIA Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a 35-3 overall record, the No. 1 overall seed at the national tournament and Union’s first NAIA DII Men’s Basketball national title.



Seven players return to the All-America list from last year – Kyle Steigenga of Cornerstone (Mich.), Lane Mahurin of Indiana Wesleyan, Lance Carter of Tabor (Kan.), Warren Hall of Warner, Bryce Lienhoop, Saint Francis (Ind.), Miles Robinson of Indiana Tech and Ryan Atkins of West Virginia Tech.



NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Teams

First Team NAME SCHOOL POS YR HOMETOWN Caleb Oetjen Bethel (Ind.) G SR. McCordsville, Ind. Colton Kooima Northwestern (Iowa) G JR. Sioux Falls (S.D.) Gerrard Newby Union (Ky.) F SR. Lexington (Ky.) Jay Mayernik Northwest Christian (Ore.) C SR. Springfield, Ore. Kyle Steigenga Cornerstone (Mich.) F JR. Holland, Mich. Lance Carter Tabor (Kan.) G JR. Troy, Ohio Lane Mahurin Indiana Wesleyan F SR. Rockville, Ind. Paul Stone Union (Ky.) F SR. Danville, Va. Tate Martin Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) PG SR. Mitchell, S.D. *Warren Hall Warner (Fla.) G SR. Tampa, Fla. * - Denotes NAIA/NABC Player of the Year Second Team NAME SCHOOL POS YR HOMETOWN Antonio Levy Robert Morris (Ill.) G SR. Harvey, Ill. B.J. Shelton Bellevue (Neb.) G JR. Bakerfield, Calif. Bob Peters Indiana Wesleyan G SR. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio Bryan McGriff Eastern Oregon F SR. Las Vegas, Nev. Chandler Folkerts Concordia (Neb.) C SR. Milford, Neb. Grant Greenberg Saint Mary (Kan.) G SR. Leavenworth, Kan. Joel Yellow Owl Oregon Tech. G SR. Zillah, Wash. Kevin Rich Davenport, Mich. F SR. Grand Rapids, Mich. Marquis Jackson Ohio Christian G SR. Cleveland, Ohio Zach Kirschbaum Trinity International (Ill.) F SR. Las Vega, Nev. Third Team NAME SCHOOL POS YR HOMETOWN Angelo Griffis Rochester (Mich.) G SR. Kalamazoo, Mich. Bryce Lienhoop Saint Francis (Ind.) F JR. Columbus, Ind. Charles Nedd Araujo Florida Memorial G SR. Boston, Mass. Demetrius Stanton IU Southeast G JR. Louisville, Ky. Erich Erdman Briar Cliff (Iowa) G SO. Forest City, Iowa Jacoby Claypool IU East G JR. Fort Wayne, Ind. Jake Bullock Aquinas (Mich.) G SR. Lansing, Mich. Mike Bush Huntington, Ind. PG JR. South Bend, Ind. Miles Robinson Indiana Tech G SR. Grand Rapids, Mich. Ryan Atkins West Virginia Tech G JR. Miami, Fla.