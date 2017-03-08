Print RSS

2016-17 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball All-Americans Announced

Krolicki named NAIA Player of the Year
March 16, 2017
By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 Division II Women’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Saint Xavier’s (Ill.) Kara Krolicki was named the NAIA National Player of the Year.

Krolicki, who was named to First-Team last season as well, anchored a 34-3 season for the Cougars and a national championship runner-up finish. The Mokena, Ill., native, Krolicki ended her junior season averaging 21.5 points per game – good for a No. 2 ranking out of all NAIA Division II players. Krolicki is the first-ever Saint Xavier player to win the honor. In the NAIA, Krolicki holds a No. 1 individual ranking in 3-point field goals made (140), No. 2 in total scoring (796), 3-point field goals made per game (3.8) and points per game (21.5). The most points the junior scored in a single game this year was 34 in a win over Robert Morris (Ill.).

Five players who were named to 1st-3rd teams last season are back again this year. Shann Sellers of Friends (Kan.) is the only back-to-back 1st Team honoree after leading the NAIA in points per game (24.4), steals per game (6.5), total steals (220) and total scoring (831).

Charnelle Reed of St. Francis (Ill.) and Miranda Palmer of Huntington (Ind.) both moved into the 1st Team after finishing last season as 2nd Team All-Americans. Nicki Monahan from IU Northwest (Ind.) and Tia King of IU East (Ind.) also made a jump this season into 2nd Team from 3rd in 2016.

For the second-straight season, Marian (Ind.) head coach Katie Gearlds was named the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Gearlds, who led the Knights to a repeat national championship, guided her program to a 35-3 season en route to their second-straight red banner. In the title game, No. 1 Marian knocked-off fellow No. 1 in Saint Xavier, 66-52.

First Team:        
Name School Position Class Hometown
Kara Krolicki Saint Xavier (Ill.) G Jr. Mokena, Ill.
Charnelle Reed St. Francis (Ill.) G Sr. Chicago Heights, Ill.
Miranda Palmer Huntington (Ind.) G Sr. Arcadia, Ohio
Jessica Almeida Marian (Ind.) G Sr. Lisbon, Portugal
Hanah Barnard Doane (Neb.) G Sr. Beatrice, Neb.
Kassidy DeJong Northwestern (Iowa) G So. Hospers, Iowa
Shann Sellers Friends (Kan.) G Sr. Dalls, Texas
Bailey Hooker Southeastern (Fla.) G Sr. Lutz, Fla.
Keanna Gary Indiana Tech C Jr. Fort Wayne, Ind.
April Watson Siena Heights (Mich.) C Sr. Detroit, Mich.
         
Second Team:        
Name School Position Class Hometown
Sarah Robinson Milligan (Tenn.) F So. Elizabethton, Tenn.
Nicki Monahan IU Northwest (Ind.) G Sr. Portage, Ind.
Autumn Durand Southern Oregon F Sr. Onalaska, Wash.
Maya Ah You Eastern Oregon G Jr. Middleton, Idaho
Cassidy Deno Purdue Northwest (Ind.) G Sr. Otterbein, Ind.
Philomena Lammers Concordia (Neb.) C Fr. Omaha, Neb.
Ashley Bray Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) F Jr. Anoka, Minn.
Kyra Dewald Jamestown (N.D.) G Sr. Jamestown, N.D.
Tia King IU East (Ind.) G Jr. Indianapolis, Ind.
Christin Strawbridge Southeastern (Fla.) F Sr. Lakeland, Fla.
         
Third Team:        
Name School Position Class Hometown
Kelsie Cleeton College of the Ozarks G So. Springfield, Mo.
Emily Moore Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) C Jr. River Heights, Utah
Mikayla Leyden Saint Xavier University (Ill.) G Sr. Chicago, Ill.
Jess Learned Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.) F So. Washington, Ill.
Kendall Bradbury Taylor (Ind.) F So. Highlands Ranch, Co.
Kellie Kirkhoff Marian (Ind.) PG Jr. Indianapolis, Ind.
Lexi Ackerman Morningside (Iowa) G Sr. Rock Rapids, Iowa
Imani White Saint Mary (Kan.) G Sr. Omaha, Neb.
Megan Klein Dickinson State (N.D.) C Sr. Killdeer, N.D.
Haley Cook Indiana Tech (Ind.) G Jr. Noblesville, Ind.
         
Honorable Mention:        
Name School Position Class Hometown
Aujanay Chambers Antelope Valley (Calif.) G Sr. Fullerton, Calif.
Brittany Warren Asbury (Ky.) G Sr. Science Hill, Ky.
Maranda Huibregtse Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) G Jr. Oostburg, Wis.
Cassidy Johnson College of the Ozarks G So. West Plains, Mo.
Kari Borowiak Concordia (Mich.) G Jr. Gaylord, Mich.
Mary Janovich Concordia (Neb.) G Jr. Gretna, Neb.
Quinn Wragge Concordia (Neb.) F So. Crofton, Neb.
Maddey Pflaumer Corban (Ore.) F Fifth Year Issaquah, Wash.
Jesse Sheridan Cornerstone (Mich.) G So. Argyle, Texas
Erica Herrold Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) F Sr. Dimock, S.D.
Sophia Sears Goshen (Ind.) PG Sr. Paoli, Ind.
Kelsey Key Indiana Wesleyan G Sr. Anderson, Ind.
Deja Felder IU Kokomo (Ind.) G Jr. Goshen, Ind.
McCorra Ford Johnson & Wales (Co.) G Sr. Gillette, Wyo.
Karlie Steinle Kansas Wesleyan G Sr. Wilson, Kan.
Michele Hayes Madonna (Mich.) G Sr. Inkster, Mich.
Becca Sabol Madonna (Mich.) F Jr. Shelby Township, Mich.
Andi Gayner Mayville State (N.D.) F Jr. Dassel, Minn.
Joelle Overkamp Midland (Neb.) F Jr. Papillion, Neb.
Madison Braun Morningside (Iowa) G Jr. Bellevue, Neb.
Morgan Roberts-Ili Oregon Tech PG Sr. Wellington, New Zealand
Rebecca Cheeks Reinahrdt (Ga.) F Fr. Ranger, Ga.
Candy De Los Reyes Saint Mary (Kan.) G Jr. San Jose, Calif.
Brittany Collins Saint Xavier (Ill.) C Jr. Des Plains, Ill.
Jordyn Miller Southwestern (Kan.) F Jr. Wichita, Kan.
Jordan Giddings St. Francis (Ill.) C Sr. Rock Falls, Ill.
Supavadee Kunchuan St. Thomas (Fla.) F Sr. Bangkok, Thailand
Tena Loewen Tabor (Kan.) F Sr. Hillsboro, Kan.
Courtney Danna UC Merced (Calif.) G Sr. San Jose, Calif.
Lexi Lennon Valley City State (N.D.) G Jr. West Fargo, N.D.