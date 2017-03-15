Lyon Punches Ticket to Second-Straight Second Round

Scots finish with four in double figures

March 16, 2017

Lyon (Ark.) used a 16-1 fourth quarter run en route to a 71-59 victory over Pikeville (Ky.) in first round action at the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo.

“I thought we got a lot more comfortable as the game went on,” said Lyon Head Coach Tracy Stewart-Lange. “We got our legs under us a little bit and we were much more confident down the stretch, especially defensively. We now have to put this one behind us and we’re excited about extending our season.”

Neither team could gain the advantage in the first half, as the two teams combined for 12 lead changes, with seven in the first quarter alone. The Scots went on a 6-0 run at 5:49 mark of the second quarter for the biggest lead of the first half – five points (41-36).

With 6:32 left in the third quarter and Pikeville leading 36-33, the Scots’ Kelsey Smith hit 3-pointer to spark a 10-point Lyon run. After an Ali Tucker 3-pointer and Kiara Moore’s layup, the Scots led by seven, 43-36, with a little more than three minutes left in the frame.

Pikeville got to within one point of the Scots, 44-45, with back-to-back baskets by Kandice Porter and Mia Greatrex, but that was a close as the Bears would get. Lyon put the game out of reach with its aforementioned 16-1 fourth quarter run.

Four players scored in double figures for the Scots led by Liz Henderson with 14 points. 19 of the 26 Scots’ field goals were assisted.

“Liz’s confidence really spread through our whole team,” added Stewart-Lange. “We needed buckets and she provided them early – she certainly didn’t play like a freshman today.”

Lyon’s second round opponent is the winner of the Westmont (Calif.) and LSU Shreveport (La.) first round game. The Scots, who have now reached the second round two-straight times after going one-and-out in their first four trips to the national championship, improve to 28-5.

Three players scored in double figures for Pikeville led by Kandice Porter and Devin Conley with 13 points each. Pikeville ends their season with a 21-11 record.