No. 2 Westmont Survives No. 7 LSU Shreveport, 57-52

Warriors reach at least second round for third-straight season

March 16, 2017

Westmont (Calif.), in their 10th consecutive championship appearance and 12th overall, beat LSU Shreveport (La.), 57-52, in a first round game of the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo, at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

“We knew when we got this matchup and started watching film that this was going to be a real challenge tonight,” said Westmont Head Coach Kirsten Moore. “We also knew that a big key was going to be rebounding tonight. They are really dangerous on the offensive glass and we were able to outrebound them by eight – which was huge.”

LSU Shreveport took the early advantage, as it built a four-point lead at the 5:02 mark of the first quarter. Westmont quickly answered with 12-2 run and a 20-12 lead. LSUS responded to the Warriors run with an 8-0 stretch, capped by a basket by Courtney Randle to tie the score at 20-20.

Westmont closed the first half on 6-2 run and held a 26-22 halftime lead. With neither team taking charge, the third quarter ended in a 39-39 tie.

Thirty seconds into the fourth quarter, a free throw by Courtney Randle gave the Pilots their final lead of the game 40-39. LSUS would only score seven more points the rest of the contest.

Westmont’s Cora Chan hit a jumper at the 6:52 mark of the fourth quarter, which began an 11-2 run and sealed the Warriors’ trip into the second round.

LSU Shreveport was led in scoring by Kourtney Pennywell’s 15 points and nine rebounds. The Pilots end their season at 22-10.

Westmont, the nation’s leader in scoring defense, improves to 28-4. They were led by Aimee Brakken with 18 points. Westmont‘s second round opponent is Lyon (Ark.)

“Even if it isn’t pretty at this time of year, you just have to try and grind it out and find a way to make just those few plays that are going to win the game for you,” added Moore. “We are excited about the team to keep going and hopefully have another great game tomorrow.”