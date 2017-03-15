Vanguard Downs Lindenwood-Belleville, 66-59

Lamunu registers 24th double-double of the year

March 17, 2017

No. 2 Vanguard (Calif.) used an 11-0 fourth quarter run to down No. 7 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.), 66-59, in the final first round game of the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo, at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

“I thought we played a really quality team in Lindenwood tonight,” said Vanguard Head Coach Russ Davis. “The times we didn’t play well we have to give credit to them. Survive and advance – we’ve got a tough game tomorrow against Montana State-Northern.”

Lindenwood-Belleville jumped out to a 13-4 lead. Lynx guard Brianna Mueller was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point land en route to scoring 11 of Lindenwood-Belleville’s 21 first quarter points.

At the 3:25 mark of the first quarter, Vanguard’s Jamie Goff connected on a jumper to begin a 10-2 run that pulled the Lions to within one, 15-16. Mueller hit her final 3-pointer of the quarter to close the first quarter scoring.

Vanguard took their first lead of the game at 5:30 of the second, when Tania Uluhea scored after a turnover to give the Lions a 25-23 lead. VU held that lead for the remainder of the second quarter. Lindenwood-Belleville scored only eight points in the quarter.

The Lions led most of the third quarter by as much as five points. Lindenwood-Belleville tied the score and took a one point lead on two free throws by Alison Webb. The Lynx maintained that lead until Vanguard’s Hanna Tabron’s 3-point field goal at the buzzer to end the third quarter. That gave the Lions a 48-46 lead.

With the scored tied at 49-49 at the 7:16 mark of the fourth quarter, Hanna Tabron scored a 3-point field goal off a turnover, which began an 11-0 Vanguard run. That stretch basically sealed the win for the Lions, as the Lynx could get no closer than eight points.

Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill) was led in scoring by Mueller with 20 points. The Lynx close their season at 22-10.

Claire Lamunu scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for her 24th double-double of the season to lead Vanguard. The Lions improved to 28-3 and will now face MSU-Northern in the second round Friday at 9:45 p.m. MDT.