No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) Returns to Quarterfinals

Tigers use strong defensive effort to eliminate Baker.

March 17, 2017

No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) broke open a tight game with a 14-4 third quarter run on the way to a 73-56 victory over No. 2 Baker (Kan.) in an second round game of the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo, at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.

“When you play twilight, that extended zone, you’re going to give up some open threes,” said Campbellsville Head Coach Ginger Colvin. “We knew we were going to give some open looks, but we wanted to get it rushed and get them rushed. Our effort and defense was exceptional today.”

Baker took early control and got out to an early 7-2 lead. After that, the teams traded baskets, but the Wildcats maintained the lead until the 7:22 mark of the second quarter when Campbellsville’s Jordan Doram scored and tied the game at 22.

Back-to-back baskets by Madison Faulkner and Madison Stewart started a 7-0 Campbellsville run and a 29-22 lead. The rest of the quarter was a see saw affair with the Tigers leading 36-33 at the half.

The even play of the first half continued through the first five minutes of the third quarter. At the 5:38 market, Doram scored on 15-foot jumper to kick start the game-deciding 14-4 run.

The fourth quarter was dominated by Campbellsville. The Tigers held a double-digit lead for the entire quarter. The winning margin of 17 was the largest margin of victory in the championship thus far.

Baker, the national runner-up a year ago, is the fourth of the 2016 semifinalist to be eliminated from the tournament. Anna Hignight led the Wildcats with a career-high 18 points. Baker ends its 2016-17 season with a 30-5 record.

Emily Fox led Campbellsville with 19 points – 14 of which came in the first half. The Tigers advance to the quarterfinals where they will play the winner of the No. 5 Masters (Calif.) – No. 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) game on Saturday at 4 p.m. MDT.

“Freed-Hardeman and The Master’s are two really good teams,” said Colvin. “I don’t know what the outcome will be, but when the Lady Tigers lace them up they’ll go hard.”