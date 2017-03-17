Jones’ 36 Points Leads Statesmen Past Tigers, 87-79

William Penn Wins Rematch of 2016 Quarterfinal Game With Georgetown

March 17, 2017

By Eric Montgomery | NAIA Media Coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Box Score) No. 1-seeded William Penn (Iowa) earned a measure of revenge as it claimed an 87-79 win over fourth-seeded Georgetown (Ky.) in the second round of the 2017 Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The Statesmen advance to the quarterfinal round and will play the sixth-seeded Langston (Okla.) Lions, an 84-74 winner over Dillard (La.), on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m., CST.



Torren Jones scored a tournament-high 36 points and posted his second-straight double-double with 11 rebounds to lead William Penn. Jarvis Haywood added 14 points and five rebounds off the bench as nine different players got on the scoresheet for the Statesmen.



“Torren Jones is a special player and he is putting on a display here at nationals that I hope continues tomorrow,” said William Penn head coach John Henry. “He put us on his back tonight with an unreal performance.”



The Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Year was nearly perfect from the field, hitting 13 of 17 shots that included two of three from beyond the arc. He also hit eight of nine free throws to lead a William Penn squad that was 19 for 23 collectively.



Though the game included seven ties and seven lead changes, most of those occurred inside the opening quarter of the game. Haywood sparked a seven-point spurt with a pair of free throws at the 9:25 mark that pushed the Statesmen in front for the remainder of the half. Jones finished the half with a tip-in just before the horn to give William Penn a seven-point cushion.



Georgetown, the 2016 NAIA Division I national runner-up, was not going away without a fight and reclaimed the lead after three free throws by Troy Steward. However, Jones, who scored 19 of his points in the second half, converted a conventional three-point play and scored again following a jumper by Jarvis Haywood that put the Statesmen up for good.



William Penn finished the game 32 of 71 (.451) from the floor, while Georgetown recorded a 41.2 percent ledger (28 of 68) that included 5 of 18 (.278) from three-point range. The Statesmen claimed 44-41 rebounding edge for a 20-14 advantage in second chance points, while Georgetown scored 19 points off turnovers to just eight for William Penn.



“I’m proud of our guys and the way we fought,” said Georgetown head coach Chris Briggs. “Early, we left a lot of points around the basket and there were other things we could have done better, but they hung in there, battled and made it a game.”



Steward led the way for Georgetown with 22 points and five rebounds, while Darion Burns chipped in with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Chris Coffey added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Quan Poindexter tallied 10 points.

Georgetown finished its season with a record of 24-8.

Game Notes:

William Penn – In just their second appearance in the Division I national championship, William Penn is into its second-consecutive quarterfinal contest and own a 4-1 all-time record… The 36 points for Jones was also his season-high … In the NAIA, William Penn ranks No. 1 in scoring offense per game (92.9), rebounds per game (46.8), total rebound margin (12.7), total scoring offense (3,161) and total rebound offense (1,592) … Head coach John Henry now owns a 340-188 career record at the helm of William Penn … Jones recorded his 26th double-double of the season with his 36 points and 11 rebounds…Last season, William Penn ended its season in the quarterfinals with a 99-80 loss to Georgetown … All No. 1 seeds are still alive in the championship.

Georgetown – The Tigers made its record 36th appearance in the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship...The Tigers have a record of 66-36 all-time in the national championship... Georgetown was attempting to qualify for the quarterfinals for the second-straight season and sixth time in the last seven years... Georgetown is one of four Mid-South Conference teams in the event and one of three Mid-South teams (including Life (Ga.) and Pikeville (Ky.) to advance to the second round...Mid-South Conference teams are 4-2 at the 2017 national tournament thus far...Georgetown is now 6-4 versus 2017 national tournament qualifiers...The Tigers came into the game allowing just 68.4 points per game, but William Penn (Iowa) was able to put up 87...Troy Steward's 22 points marked the eighth time this season he has scored 20-plus points...Quan Poindexter hit double figures in scoring for the 23rd time this year for Georgetown.