2017 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Scholar-Athletes Announced

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Monday that 62 Division I men’s basketball student-athletes have been named 2016-17 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Arizona Christian, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Menlo (Calif.) and Montana State-Northern lead all schools with three students earning the honor.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status.

