Indoor Track & Field National Championships Headed to Pittsburg, Kan., in 2018

City is the sixth different to host in NAIA history

March 20, 2017

Story by NAIA National Office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that the 2018 NAIA Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championships will be hosted by the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau in Pittsburg, Kan., at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the campus of Pittsburg State University. The national championships will take place over the span of three days March 1-3, 2018.



“The NAIA is eager to bring the Indoor Track and Field Championships to the City of Pittsburg as they have shown exceptional skills in hosting previous collegiate track and field championships,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “We have confidence that the City of Pittsburg will deliver a remarkable event and a memorable experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”



The NAIA’s event will mark the third collegiate national championship to be held in the Robert W. Plaster center, a venue that has quickly become the premiere indoor track and field facility in the country. The previous championships have included the 2016 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships and the 2017 NJCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships.



"The Crawford County CVB is thrilled to be partnering with the NAIA to bring yet another Indoor National Championship to the City of Pittsburg,” said Crawford Country CVB Executive Director B.J. Harris. "Pittsburg benefits greatly from being able to host NAIA student-athletes for their championship event. The impact is more than the sheer economics – our hope is they leave our community with a lasting memory, one they will share for years to come."



Starting in 1966 is when the inaugural NAIA indoor track and field men’s championships were held in Kansas City, Mo. Women’s indoor track and field did not join the NAIA until 1981. The city of Pittsburg, Kan., will be the sixth city to host in the history of the NAIA indoor national championships.



The NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships annually has around 180 men’s and women’s teams compete at the national championship, qualifying around 950 NAIA student-athletes. Currently, 143 institutions sponsor men’s indoor track and field and 148 institutions sponsor women’s indoor track and field. For a complete list of participating schools, click here.



Since 1937, the NAIA has administered programs and championships in proper balance with the overall educational experience. In 2000, the NAIA reaffirmed its purpose to enhance the character-building aspects of sport. Through the Champions of Character program, the NAIA seeks to create an environment in which every student-athlete, coach, official and spectator is committed to the true spirit of competition through five core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.



For more information about Indoor Track & Field, click here men’s and here for women’s.



For more about the City of Pittsburg and Crawford County, Kansas, click here.