2017 Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4 (March 21)

SCAD Savannah continues reign for fourth-straight edition

March 21, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all possible first-place votes and earned 98 total points to remain at No. 1. The fifth regular-season poll will be released Tuesday March 28.



Top 10 Highlights

• For a fourth-consecutive edition, the Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) hold the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. SCAD Savannah, which held the No. 1 ranking in nine-of-10 polls last season, now owns an NAIA-best 12 appearances at No. 1 since the current ratings process began last season.

• The Bees are 4-1 so far on the year and just dropped their first game against NCAA Division II Kutztown (Pa.). SCAD Savannah will play two-straight games against NAIA opponents before meeting up with another NCAA Division II program in Newberry (S.C.).

• Through SCAD Savannah’s first five games, 12 different players have hit the back of the net, led by Sydney Knego who leads the team in goals with 17.

• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) holds the No. 2 spot for a fourth-straight week after receiving 92 points. The Blue Devils come into the new rating at 5-0 and are 2-0 to start Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play.

• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Indiana Tech (84 points), No. 4 Davenport (Mich.) and No. 5 Georgetown (Ky.).

• Two programs found positive movement as No. 7 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 9 Siena Heights (Mich.) both moved one-spot forward from the previous installment.

• Five programs stayed put from their previous ranking.

• No. 9 Columbia (S.C.) is the lone newcomer in this week’s edition. Columbia brings forward a 5-4 overall record and has won three of its last five contests.

• Three of the groups/conferences are represented on the poll this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs appearing.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (March 14, 2017)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8) 4-1 98 2 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5-0 92 3 3 Indiana Tech 6-0 86 4 4 Davenport (Mich.) 3-1 79 5 4 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-3 75 6 6 Ave Maria (Fla.) 3-4 67 7 8 Tennessee Wesleyan 5-3 63 8 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-2 53 T9 7 Columbia (S.C.) 5-4 44 T9 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-2 44



Dropped from the Top 10: Benedictine (Kan.) (10); Reinhardt (Ga.) (9)



Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 37; Reinhardt (Ga.) 34; Missouri Baptist 31; Ottawa (Kan.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 8; Midland (Neb.) 7