2017 Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4 (March 21)

SCAD Savannah continues reign for fourth-straight edition
March 21, 2017
By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all possible first-place votes and earned 98 total points to remain at No. 1. The fifth regular-season poll will be released Tuesday March 28. 


Top 10 Highlights
• For a fourth-consecutive edition, the Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) hold the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. SCAD Savannah, which held the No. 1 ranking in nine-of-10 polls last season, now owns an NAIA-best 12 appearances at No. 1 since the current ratings process began last season.
• The Bees are 4-1 so far on the year and just dropped their first game against NCAA Division II Kutztown (Pa.). SCAD Savannah will play two-straight games against NAIA opponents before meeting up with another NCAA Division II program in Newberry (S.C.).
• Through SCAD Savannah’s first five games, 12 different players have hit the back of the net, led by Sydney Knego who leads the team in goals with 17.
• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) holds the No. 2 spot for a fourth-straight week after receiving 92 points. The Blue Devils come into the new rating at 5-0 and are 2-0 to start Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play.
• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Indiana Tech (84 points), No. 4 Davenport (Mich.) and No. 5 Georgetown (Ky.).
• Two programs found positive movement as No. 7 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 9 Siena Heights (Mich.) both moved one-spot forward from the previous installment.
• Five programs stayed put from their previous ranking.
• No. 9 Columbia (S.C.) is the lone newcomer in this week’s edition. Columbia brings forward a 5-4 overall record and has won three of its last five contests.
• Three of the groups/conferences are represented on the poll this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs appearing.

Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (March 14, 2017)

RANK

PRVS

SCHOOL (1st place votes)

Record

Total Points
1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8) 4-1 98
2 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5-0 92
3 3 Indiana Tech 6-0 86
4 4 Davenport (Mich.) 3-1 79
5 4 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-3 75
6 6 Ave Maria (Fla.) 3-4 67
7 8 Tennessee Wesleyan 5-3 63
8 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-2 53
T9 7 Columbia (S.C.) 5-4 44
T9 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) 4-2 44


Dropped from the Top 10: Benedictine (Kan.) (10); Reinhardt (Ga.) (9)

Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 37; Reinhardt (Ga.) 34; Missouri Baptist 31; Ottawa (Kan.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 8; Midland (Neb.) 7