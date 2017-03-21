2017 Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4 (March 21)
By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all possible first-place votes and earned 98 total points to remain at No. 1. The fifth regular-season poll will be released Tuesday March 28.
Top 10 Highlights
• For a fourth-consecutive edition, the Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) hold the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. SCAD Savannah, which held the No. 1 ranking in nine-of-10 polls last season, now owns an NAIA-best 12 appearances at No. 1 since the current ratings process began last season.
• The Bees are 4-1 so far on the year and just dropped their first game against NCAA Division II Kutztown (Pa.). SCAD Savannah will play two-straight games against NAIA opponents before meeting up with another NCAA Division II program in Newberry (S.C.).
• Through SCAD Savannah’s first five games, 12 different players have hit the back of the net, led by Sydney Knego who leads the team in goals with 17.
• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) holds the No. 2 spot for a fourth-straight week after receiving 92 points. The Blue Devils come into the new rating at 5-0 and are 2-0 to start Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play.
• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Indiana Tech (84 points), No. 4 Davenport (Mich.) and No. 5 Georgetown (Ky.).
• Two programs found positive movement as No. 7 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 9 Siena Heights (Mich.) both moved one-spot forward from the previous installment.
• Five programs stayed put from their previous ranking.
• No. 9 Columbia (S.C.) is the lone newcomer in this week’s edition. Columbia brings forward a 5-4 overall record and has won three of its last five contests.
• Three of the groups/conferences are represented on the poll this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs appearing.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (March 14, 2017)
|
RANK
|
PRVS
|
SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|
Record
|
Total Points
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8)
|4-1
|98
|2
|2
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|5-0
|92
|3
|3
|Indiana Tech
|6-0
|86
|4
|4
|Davenport (Mich.)
|3-1
|79
|5
|4
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-3
|75
|6
|6
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|3-4
|67
|7
|8
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|5-3
|63
|8
|NR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|7-2
|53
|T9
|7
|Columbia (S.C.)
|5-4
|44
|T9
|10
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|4-2
|44
Dropped from the Top 10: Benedictine (Kan.) (10); Reinhardt (Ga.) (9)
Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 37; Reinhardt (Ga.) 34; Missouri Baptist 31; Ottawa (Kan.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 8; Midland (Neb.) 7