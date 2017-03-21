2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 4 (March 21)

Missouri Valley holds No. 1 ranking for a fifth-straight poll.

March 21, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley locks down the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll for fifth-straight edition, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings earned six first-place votes and 97 total points. The fifth regular-season edition is scheduled to be released on March 28.

Top 10 Highlights:

• Entering the week with a 4-1 record, Missouri Valley tops the poll for a fifth-straight edition and the fifth time in program history.

• Missouri Valley returns to the field Wednesday against Benedictine (Kan.) in Atchinson, Kan.

• Lourdes (Ohio) maintains the No. 2 spot with 92 points and the remaining two first-place vote. The Gray Wolves are 5-0 on the season and return to action on Wednesday as they host Concordia (Mich.).

• Rounding out the top five is Reinhardt (Ga.) (87 points) at No. 3, Siena Heights (Mich.) (78 points) at No. 4 and No. 5 Keiser (Fla.) (76 points).

• There are two newcomers to the Top 10 this edition – Indiana Tech and Ottawa (Kan.) tied at No. 10.

• All four conferences are represented in the poll. The Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference boast four schools.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (March 21, 2017)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 Missouri Valley (6) 4-1 97 2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) (2) 5-0 92 3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-1 87 4 4 Siena Heights (Mich.) 2-0 78 5 7 Keiser (Fla.) 6-1 76 6 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6-2 64 7 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-3 63 8 5 Missouri Baptist 4-3 56 9 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 6-0 53 10 NR Indiana Tech 5-1 41 10 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 3-3 41



Dropped from the Top 10: Saint Mary (Kan.)



Receiving Votes: Point Ga.) 25; Saint Mary (Kan.) 25; Michigan-Dearborn 18; Tennessee Wesleyan 11; Aquinas (Mich.) 9; Benedictine (Kan.) 5