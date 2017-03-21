2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 4 (March 21)
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley locks down the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll for fifth-straight edition, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings earned six first-place votes and 97 total points. The fifth regular-season edition is scheduled to be released on March 28.
Top 10 Highlights:
• Entering the week with a 4-1 record, Missouri Valley tops the poll for a fifth-straight edition and the fifth time in program history.
• Missouri Valley returns to the field Wednesday against Benedictine (Kan.) in Atchinson, Kan.
• Lourdes (Ohio) maintains the No. 2 spot with 92 points and the remaining two first-place vote. The Gray Wolves are 5-0 on the season and return to action on Wednesday as they host Concordia (Mich.).
• Rounding out the top five is Reinhardt (Ga.) (87 points) at No. 3, Siena Heights (Mich.) (78 points) at No. 4 and No. 5 Keiser (Fla.) (76 points).
• There are two newcomers to the Top 10 this edition – Indiana Tech and Ottawa (Kan.) tied at No. 10.
• All four conferences are represented in the poll. The Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference boast four schools.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (March 21, 2017)
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|Record
|Total Points
|1
|1
|Missouri Valley (6)
|4-1
|97
|2
|2
|Lourdes (Ohio) (2)
|5-0
|92
|3
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-1
|87
|4
|4
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|2-0
|78
|5
|7
|Keiser (Fla.)
|6-1
|76
|6
|6
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|6-2
|64
|7
|8
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|5-3
|63
|8
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|4-3
|56
|9
|9
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|6-0
|53
|10
|NR
|Indiana Tech
|5-1
|41
|10
|NR
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|3-3
|41
Dropped from the Top 10: Saint Mary (Kan.)
Receiving Votes: Point Ga.) 25; Saint Mary (Kan.) 25; Michigan-Dearborn 18; Tennessee Wesleyan 11; Aquinas (Mich.) 9; Benedictine (Kan.) 5