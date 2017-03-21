2017 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 5 (March 21)

Vikings hold steady at No. 1

March 21, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth time this season, the Vikings of Grand View (Iowa) claims the top spot in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Boasting a 17-3 overall record, the Vikings gathered all first-place votes along with 106 total points to remain the top program for the second-consecutive poll. The sixth regular-season installment will be announced on Tuesday, April 5.



Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

• Bringing forward a 17-3 overall record, Grand View (Iowa) remains in the No. 1 ranking for the second-consecutive edition. The Vikings earned all first-place votes and claimed their fourth No. 1 ranking this season.

• The last loss for Grand View came six games ago when they fell to then-No. 1 Park (Mo.) in a five-set thriller. The Vikings have since been on a nine-match win-streak to help them stay put at No. 1 for another poll.

• Missouri Baptist remains at the heels of the Vikings for a second-consecutive installment as they come in at No. 2. The Spartans themselves are also on a win-streak as they have won 14-straight after falling to Grand View in early February. The only other loss for Missouri Baptist was its first match of the season against Ottawa (Kan.).

• The rest of the top five saw little movement, with Park (Mo.) holding tight at No. 3 and No. 4 Warner (Fla.) and No. 5 Ottawa (Kan.) swapping places from the previous poll.

• Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) is the lone program to lose its Top 10 ranking as it now owns a 9-8 overall record.

• Moving into the rankings after not appearing in the last edition is No. 10 St. Ambrose (Iowa).

• The Heart of America Athletic Conference and the Unaffiliated Group (American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate) claim the most teams in the Top 10 with three apiece.

• Grand View, Missouri Baptist and Park are the three programs this season to hold a No. 1 ranking.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There are 10 total raters, with two each representing five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There is one ballot submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of five) and two ballots submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of 10).

• The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 12 points for each first-place vote, 11 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• The sport of Men’s Volleyball is in the second year of National Invitational status. For more information on sport status, click here.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.



NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll | No. 5 | March 21

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) (10) 17-3 106 2 2 Missouri Baptist 18-2 98 3 3 Park (Mo.) 19-2 90 4 5 Warner (Fla.) 18-4 82 5 4 Ottawa (Kan.) 20-3 74 6 6 Lourdes (Ohio) 15-7 66 7 9 Clarke (Iowa) 16-5 55 8 7 Robert Morris (Ill.) 22-7 50 9 8 Missouri Valley 13-9 40 10 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 12-8 33

Dropped From Rankings: Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) (10)

Others Receiving Votes: Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 29; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 19