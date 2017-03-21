NAIA and Stretch Internet Sign Extended Partnership

Company will continue to be official video-streaming provider on NAIANetwork.com platform

March 21, 2017

By Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Tuesday a four-year renewal of its partnership with Stretch Internet as the Association’s official video-streaming provider. With this partnership, which includes an optional extension for a fifth year, the NAIA and Stretch Internet will continue to grow the NAIA Network, a high-definition video-streaming network available on mobile devices, tablets and laptops – and, in the near future, OTT platforms such as Roku and Apple TV as well.



Starting with the 2017-18 season, there will be up to 25 NAIA National Championship events in high-definition quality on pay-per-view and free subscription levels. Fans will also have the opportunity to watch a range of conference tournament games for up to 23 conferences and a variety of live and on-demand games from up to 260 member institutions. In addition, the platform will feature championship selection shows, weekly shows, interviews and other NAIA-targeted content.

“Partnering with Stretch Internet over the past three years has played an integral role at our National Championships,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “Having the opportunity to give our viewers the experience of being at one of our National Championships through high-quality video streaming, as well as our many conference championships and institutional sporting events is what we strive to accomplish for not only our student-athletes but the fans and viewers who watch them.

“As the NAIA and Stretch Internet grows, we are devoted to giving each of our viewers the best viewing experience possible at each of our National Championships, as well as on the conference and institutional level. With over 120 of our own institutions being existing clients of Stretch Internet, this only increases the viewer’s opportunity to watch at every level and helps enhance the student-athletes’ collegiate experience.”

Stretch Internet is the industry leader in the collegiate streaming market, and currently owns a client list of more than 120 NAIA member institutions and more than a dozen NAIA conferences. Based out of Gilbert, Ariz., Stretch Internet broadcasts more than 65,000 live events a year from its pool of over 500-plus collegiate partners.

This continued partnership will not only continue to build the NAIA video-streaming network, but give NAIA institutions and conferences the opportunity for discounted rates.

“This is such a key partnership for us,” said Stretch Internet President and CEO Ryan Ermeling, who founded the company in 2003 and is a graduate of former NAIA member Concordia University in Irvine, Calif. “We focus on providing freakishly good support and delivering a phenomenal user experience, and I think these two areas offer tremendous value to the NAIA and its institutions. We’ve got an exciting road map in front of us, and the NAIA Network will be the beneficiary of some dynamic technological enhancements in the coming months and years.”

Stretch Internet, which began working with the NAIA in the Fall of 2014, is in the midst of streaming the NAIA Division I men’s & women’s basketball championships and will serve up a full slate of championships this spring as well.

About Stretch Internet

Stretch Internet, based in Gilbert, Ariz., was founded in 2003 by a former college athletics media relations professional who saw a need to provide affordable, high-quality streaming to college and university athletic departments. Since its formation more than 13 years ago, Stretch has expanded to provide services for more than 500 colleges and universities, high schools, organizations and non-sports entities. A devotion to utilizing innovative streaming technologies and providing a first-class presentation – backed by the best customer support in the business – have helped Stretch Internet become one of the largest and most respected streaming media specialists in the industry. To learn more, visit www.stretchinternet.com.