2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball All-America Teams Announced

Oklahoma City's Daniela Wallen named National Player of the Year

March 23, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball All-America Teams Thursday. Players were selected by the NAIA-Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Committee. Each team – first, second and third – consists of 10 individuals.

Daniela Wallen of Oklahoma City – a second team All-American last season – headlines this year’s honorees, as the senior was chosen as the 2017 NAIA National Player of the Year. She is the third Star to claim the award since its inception in 1998. Former Oklahoma City standouts Patty Cantella (2000) and Kesha Watson (2003 and 2004) are the others.

Wallen led Oklahoma City to an NAIA record ninth all-time national title this season. The Caracas, Venezuela, native scored in double-figures in every game this year en route to an NAIA-best 24.6 points per game average. Wallen also led the NAIA in total steals (137), while also ranking among the top 10 in field goal percentage (55.6 percent) and total rebounds (317).

Wallen was equally as dominant at the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo. Through five games, Wallen averaged 24.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, while also shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 81.5 percent at the charity stripe. Wallen received the championship’s Most Valuable Player award.

Arguably her highlight game of the season came in the semifinals of the national championship against Campbellsville (Ky.), as she tallied a stat line of 33 points, four rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block. Wallen ended that game shooting 12-of-16 from the field, 2-for-3 from long range and 7-of-8 at the free throw line.

Oklahoma City head coach Bo Overton was named this season’s NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year. Overton, who is in his second year at the helm of the Oklahoma City program, led the team to a 34-2 overall record, including the aforementioned national championship. This is the ninth time that the award has been given to the leader of the Stars.

Chanel Roberts of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Kourtney Pennywell of LSU Shreveport (La.) are receiving All-America honors for the third time in their careers. There are 11 players among the 30 honored that are named to one of the three teams for a second time.

Five institutions had multiple players earn All-America status – Biola (Calif.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Lindsey Wilson and Shawnee State (Ohio).

First Team Name Institution Pos. Class Hometown Taleeah Cross * Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) G Sr. South Fulton, Tenn. Kim Mallory Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) F Jr. Nettleton, Miss. Caelyn Orlandi * Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) G Sr. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Kayla Styles Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) F Jr. Louisville, Ky. Starla Daggan Mobile (Ala.) G Sr. Prentiss, Miss. Natalee Faupel * Montana State-Northern G Sr. Butte, Mont. Daniela Wallen * % Oklahoma City F Sr. Caracas, Venezuela Jonessa Moore Shawnee State (Ohio) C Sr. Cincinnati, Ohio Claire Lamunu Vanguard (Calif.) F Sr. Kampala, Uganda Aysia Shellmire * Westmont (Calif.) F Sr. Burbank, Calif. Second Team Name Institution Pos. Class Hometown Kelsey Larson Baker (Kan.) F Sr. Iola, Kan. Kristen Murphy Benedictine (Kan.) F Jr. Olathe, Kan. DeMoria White Biola (Calif.) G Jr. Inglewood, Calif. Emily Fox Campbellsville (Ky.) G Sr. McKinney, Ky. DaJonee Hale * Central Methodist (Mo.) G Jr. Anchorage, Alaska Brittany Tackett * Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) F Jr. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Chanel Roberts * ^ Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) F Sr. Radcliff, Ky. Aniese Palmore Montana Western G Sr. Santa Monica, Calif. Madison Ridout Shawnee State (Ohio) F Jr. Jackson, Ohio Bianca Cubello * The Master's (Calif.) F Sr. Riverside, Calif. Third Team Name Institution Pos. Class Hometown Shamon Pearson * Bethel (Tenn.) G Jr. Ridgely, Tenn. Annie Park Biola (Calif.) G Sr. Torrance, Calif. Kelsey Ernst Clarke (Iowa) F Sr. Bellevue, Iowa Nicole Bowers Cumberland (Tenn.) F Sr. Nashville, Tenn. Baily Cameron John Brown (Ark.) F So. Siloam Springs, Ark. Meghan Temple Loyola (La.) F Sr. Houston, Texas Kourtney Pennywell * ^ LSU Shreveport (La.) C Sr. Shreveport, La. Kiara Moore Lyon (Ark.) G Sr. Little Rock, Ark. Kyoko Wade Martin Methodist (Tenn.) F Sr. Nashville, Tenn. Tajanee Wells Talladega (Ala.) F Sr. Columbus, Ohio

Name Institution Courtney Christmas Arizona Christian Raven Bunn Avila (Mo.) Serena Parker Benedictine (Kan.) Brandi Goodman Bethel (Tenn.) Joclyn Kirton Biola (Calif.) Cassidy Hashley Carroll (Mont.) Lexie Moe Central Methodist (Mo.) Ashlee Marlatt Columbia (Mo.) Morgan Brandt Columbia (Mo.) Faith LeGate Faulkner (Ala.) Lashae Brown Fisk (Tenn.) Emilie Ziese Georgetown (Ky.) Sydney Vaughn Graceland (Iowa) Maddie Westergard Grand View (Iowa) Stephanie McDonagh Great Falls (Mont.) Brionna Taylor Harris-Stowe (Mo.) Brianna Mueller Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) Alison Webb Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) Zoie Miller Loyola (La.) Sarai Rodriguez Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Kali Koenig Mobile (Ala.) Sierra Richards Montana State-Northern Martha Dembek Montana Tech Hattie Thatcher Montana Tech Kaye Bignell Montana Western Daniela Galindo Oklahoma City Alyssa Ward Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Kelah Eldridge Pikeville (Ky.) Devin Conley Pikeville (Ky.) Dierra Ely Science & Arts (Okla.) Brandie Snow Shawnee State (Ohio) Maghen Lormand St. Thomas (Texas) Katelynn Threats Texas Wesleyan Megan Lindsley The Master's (Calif.) Jade Jones Wayland Baptist (Texas) Shawna Monreal Wayland Baptist (Texas) Aimee Brakken Westmont (Calif.) Lauren McCoy Westmont (Calif.) Alyssa Phillips William Penn (Iowa) Jasmine Brown William Woods (Mo.)

* 2016 All-American^ 2015 All-American% 2017 National Player of the Year