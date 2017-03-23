2016-17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball All-Americans Announced

Dalarian Williams of Life (Ga.) tabbed NAIA Player of the Year

March 23, 2017

By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2016-17 Division I Men’s Basketball All-America Teams on Thursday. Delarian Williams of Life (Ga.) was named the 2017 NABC-NAIA National Player of the Year. Williams becomes the second Running Eagle – the first since Jimmie Hunter in 2000 – to earn this distinction.



All of the selections are made by the All-America Committee and comprises a First, Second, Third and Honorable Mention Team. There are 10 members on each of the first three All-America teams.

Williams, a native of Pensacola, Fla., finished his senior season fifth in the NAIA in scoring average (21.6) and 16th in field goal percentage (.537). He led his program, which ended its season with a 26-11 record and its first wins in the national championship tournament since 2000, in blocks (1.0 bpg) and steals (1.2 spg) and was second in rebounding (7.2 rpg). In 37 games played, Williams hit 10-or-more points 35 times, including 30-plus points on seven occasions. In two seasons at Life, Williams compiled 1,270 points (20.5 ppg) and 414 rebounds (6.7 rpg). He was also honored as the Mid-South Conference Player of the Year.

Williams was equally impressive in the Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, where he averaged 22.4 points, grabbed 6.8 rebounds, averaged 1.8 steals and shot 44.2 percent (42-of-95) from the field. His best statistical performance came in the first round victory over Martin Methodist (Tenn.), when he went for 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting and added nine rebounds and five steals. He led the Running Eagles to the title contest, where Life dropped an 86-76 decision to Texas Wesleyan on March 21.



Xavielle Brown of Park (Mo.) was the only individual to repeat on the NAIA All-America First Team. Joe Jackson of Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Kieston Standfield of Middle Georgia State and Zach Taylor of Carroll (Mont.) are listed on the NAIA First Team, one year removed from a NAIA Second Team selection.



Following the conclusion of the national championship title game on Tuesday, Brennen Shingleton of Texas Wesleyan was named the 2016-17 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Coach of the Year. Shingleton led the Rams to its second-ever national title – the other one coming back in 2006 – and a 29-7 overall record.

Prior to the national championship, LSU Alexandria (La.) head coach Larry Cordaro won the 2016-17 NABC-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year honor. Cordaro was the sideline general of a team to finish 34-1 overall and spot in the national semifinals.

2017 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball All-American’s

First Team Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Zach Taylor & Carroll (Mont.) Guard Sr. Duvall, Wash. Liam Hunt Hope International (Calif.) Center Jr. San Anselmo, Calif. Dalarian Williams ^ Life (Ga.) Forward Sr. Pensacola, Fla. Brian Sylvester LSU Alexandria (La.) Forward Sr. Breaux Bridge, La. Kieston Standfield & Middle Georgia State Center Sr. Birmingham, Ala. Xavier Smith Oklahoma City Center Sr. Richardson, Texas Joe Jackson & Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Forward Sr. San Antonio Texas Xavielle Brown* Park (Mo.) Guard Sr. Ft. Wayne, Ind. Dion Rogers Texas Wesleyan Guard Sr. North Brunswick, N.J. Torren Jones William Penn (Iowa) Forward Sr. Chandler, Ariz. Second Team Name School Position Class Hometown Andre Yates Benedictine (Kan) Guard Sr. Dayton, Ohio Dakari Archer * Biola (Calif.) Guard Sr. Downey, Calif. Carnilious Simmons Dalton State (Ga.) Forward Jr. Atlanta, Ga. Demetric Austin & Dillard (La.) Forward Sr. Washington, D.C. Brandon Moss LSU Alexandria (La.) Forward Jr. Bessemer, Ala. Dom Robinson Montana Western Guard Jr. Tacoma, Wash. Darrion Leslie Pikeville (Ky.) Forward Jr. Huntsville, Ala. Taran Buie % Science & Arts (Okla.) Guard Sr. Albany, N.Y. Reid Shackleford The Master's (Calif.) Guard Sr. Murrietta, Calif. Cory Blau & Westmont (Calif.) Guard Sr. Laguna Niguel, Calif. Third Team Name School Position Class Hometown Ryan Imhoff Carroll (Mont.) Forward Jr. Napa, Calif. Ron Lee Jr. Central Methodist (Mo.) Guard Sr. Oak Park, Calif. Jackson Dubinski Columbia (Mo.) Guard Jr. Columbia, Mo. Curtis Jones Langston (Okla.) Guard Sr. Chicago, Ill. Caleb Chowbay Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Guard Sr. Nashville, Tenn. Justin Randall MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Forward Sr. Burlington, Iowa Shyke Smalls Montana Western Guard Sr. Great Falls, Mont. Jordan Washington* Talladega (Ala.) Guard Sr. Memphis, Tenn. Naiel Smith Texas Wesleyan Guard Sr. Brookyln, N.Y. Leo Garrett William Carey (Miss.) Guard Sr. Brookhaven, Miss. ^ 2017 NAIA Player of the Year * 2016 All-America First Team & 2016 All-America Second Team % 2016 All-America Third Team