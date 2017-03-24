2016-17 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4 (March 24)

Stars earn sixth-straight No. 1

March 24, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Communications & Sports Information Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the sixth-straight poll, the ten-time national champions Oklahoma City captures the No. 1 spot in the fourth regular-season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. Gathering all 20 first-place votes and 560 total points, the Stars are the unanimous No. 1 team in the newest poll. This is the second poll for the spring season. The next Top 25 Poll will be released Friday, April 7.

Top 25 highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• The defending national champions are again the top team in the nation as No. 1 Oklahoma City leads all programs in the newest edition of the Top 25 poll. The Stars have been in this position for sixth-straight polls after winning its tenth national championship last season.

• Texas Wesleyan maintains its No. 2 spot with 541 points. The Rams have now been ranked in the top five for the fifth-straight edition.

• Rounding out the top five is Dalton State (Ga.), which maintained the No. 3 spot with 523 points, followed by No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) with 505 points and No. 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) with 487 points.

• There are no new programs in the Top 25.

• Eight teams made positive movements this week, led by No. 13 William Jessup (Calif.), which bounced up 11 positions from its previous rating.

• Thirteen squads saw negative movement from the last rankings, but managed to hold steady in the Top 25.

• Fourteen of the 21 conferences/unaffiliated groups are represented in the ratings this week. The Sun Conference brings in the most with five teams, while the Sooner Athletic Conference welcomes three, including the No. 1 program.

• Only two teams have gone the entire season ranked No. 1 with Oklahoma City in 2002 and 2004 and former-member Oklahoma Christian in 2008.



Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occur bi-weekly for the 2016-17 season.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2016-17 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 3 – (March 10, 2017)

RANK LAST^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City (20) 560 2 2 Texas Wesleyan 541 3 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 523 4 5 Keiser (Fla.) 505 5 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 487 6 8 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 464 7 6 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 447 8 7 Northwestern Ohio 432 9 13 William Woods (Mo.) 394 10 12 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 385 11 10 Southeastern (Fla.) 381 12 9 British Columbia 379 13 24 William Jessup (Calif.) 353 14 11 Arizona Christian 309 15 14 Grand View (Iowa) 303 16 19 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 256 17 16 Victoria (B.C.) 251 18 17 Point (Ga.) 238 19 23 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 233 20 21 Taylor (Ind.) 218 21 20 Coastal Georgia 211 22 18 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 188 23 15 St. Thomas (Fla.) 184 24 22 Madonna (Mich.) 180 25 25 Oklahoma Wesleyan 108

Dropped out of rankings:

Others receiving votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 93; Missouri Valley 61; Corban (Ore.) 49; Faulkner (Ala.) 43; St. Andrews (N.C.) 27; Oregon Tech 19; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 19; Marian (Ind.) 17; The Master’s (Calif.) 12; Bellevue (Neb.) 11; Point Park (Pa.) 10; Webber International (Fla.) 9; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 8; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3

^Based off 2017 Coaches’ Poll - No. 3 (March 10, 2017)