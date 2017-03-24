Bylaw Amendment Procedure

March 24, 2017

In this week’s brief, we will go over the process of proposal and implementation of new legislation in the NAIA. With our National Convention just around the corner, we encourage our membership to begin reading this year’s proposed legislation prior to convention. The proposed legislation for 2017 was released on March 13, 2017 for review and consideration prior to voting at the National Convention.

This year there are 31 legislative proposals. These proposals can be found by clicking on the link below:

http://www.naia.org/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=27900&ATCLID=207593762

The National Office has also set up a legislative forum, which will allow readers to comment on specific proposals they may have questions about, or advocate with particular points of view. The forum can be found by clicking the link below:

http://forum.naiahelp.com/

Proposing Legislation-Bylaw Amendment Process

In regards to legislation, it’s important to remember that all changes to the NAIA Constitution or Bylaws are determined by the NAIA membership. All proposed legislation must be sponsored or co-sponsored by an authorized NAIA council, an NAIA standing committee, an NAIA association or an affiliated conference.

When a conference or an association sponsors legislation, the group must obtain a co-sponsor from another authorized source. Co-sponsorship can come from any of the approved sources listed above, with the caveat that a proposal sponsored by a coaches association cannot receive co-sponsorship from a second coaches association. If a proposal does not receive the sponsorship as required in the NAIA bylaws, it will not move forward through the amendment procedure process.

All proposed legislation is due to the National office in writing no later than 90 days from the annual business meeting at the National Convention, which generally falls in mid-January. Once all proposed legislation has been submitted to the National Office, the NAIA Constitution and Bylaws Committee is charged with reviewing the proposals for clarity and consistency. The committee carefully reviews the proposed amendments to ensure all proposals are clear, satisfy the intent of the sponsors, and do not conflict with any other NAIA regulations. If there is confusion regarding the intent or purpose of the proposed legislation, the committee will return to the original sponsor to clarify and revise the proposal. The proposals are then published 30 days prior to the annual business meeting.

NAIA Legislative Services also provides FAQs on each proposed amendment. These FAQ’s are intended to help answer any outstanding questions readers might have regarding a specific proposal and its implications. All FAQs are released prior to the convention and will appear on the Legislative homepage, and the convention app.

Proposed Legislation and Voting Process at Convention

This year’s National Convention is being held April 8-12, 2017 in San Diego. During the convention, membership is encouraged to discuss the proposed legislation as a full body, as well as by individual constituency groups (e.g. athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, etc.) to ensure that all points of views and perspectives are raised. Most councils and associations have either a straw poll vote or a caucus, at which time that group will vote. Straw poll and caucus votes will be shared on the NAIA convention app when available and at the annual business meeting and, by doing so, voice the group’s opinion to the full convention.

On April 11, a general caucus will be held to briefly go over each proposal and allow for membership feedback, questions and advocacy. This is a great opportunity to raise any insights or concerns that have arisen throughout the course of the convention, and to advocate for or against proposals in front of the entire convention body.

On April 12, the annual business meeting will be held and official voting on each proposal will occur. Each institution is allowed one voting delegate, as assigned by the institution’s President. After a brief introduction of the bylaw amendment, the amendment will be put to a vote. For proposals to the NAIA Constitution, the delegates must pass the proposal with a two-thirds vote affirmative. For proposals to the NAIA Bylaws, the delegates must pass the proposal with a majority vote affirmative.

After each proposal has been voted on, all approved legislation will be posted on the NAIA Legislative Services webpage following the conclusion of the annual business meeting. All new legislation will appear underlined in its appropriate section of the 2017-2018 Official and Policy Handbook.

For more information on all legislative topics, join us on Periscope (@NAIA­_News) at Noon CT every Tuesday!

