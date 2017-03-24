2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4 (March 24)

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains as No. 1

March 24, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications & Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the third edition in-a-row. The Bees gathered all 17 first-place votes and earned 467 total points in the latest edition, the national office announced Friday. This is the second poll of the spring season. The next Coaches’ Poll will be released Friday, April 7.

Top 25 highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• After a 2016 national championship second-place finish, the Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) have made their way to the No. 1 ranking for the third week in-a-row in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. SCAD Savannah snatched all first-place votes to earn the ranking.

• Keiser (Fla.), remains steady at the No. 2 spot and 450 points in this edition. In their last meet on March 20-21, the Seahawks placed first-out-of-15 teams at the Battle of the Primm.

• Rounding out the top five is No. 3 Oklahoma City with 438 points, No. 4 Dalton State (Ga.) with 421 points and No. 5 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) with 398 points.

• There is one new squad that entered the rankings as Victoria (B.C.) came in at No. 21 this week. The Vikes replaced Bellevue (Neb.), which fell out of the Top 25 this week.

• The positive movement this week is highlighted by No. 5 Embry-Riddle, which moved up four spots, while Texas Wesleyan moved two positions.

• Thirteen of the 21 conference/unaffiliated groups are represented in this edition.

• The Sun Conference leads the way with five squads representing it, including the No. 1 team. The Mid-South Conference brings in four teams, while the Southern States Athletic Conference welcomed three.

• Only three teams have gone the entire season ranked No. 1 – British Columbia (2001), Oklahoma City (2003, 2004, 2006, 2008) and Keiser (Fla.) (2015).

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occur bi-weekly for the 2016-17 season.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2016-17 Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (March 24)

RANK LAST SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) FINAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (16) 467 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 450 3 3 Oklahoma City (1) 438 4 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 421 5 9 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 398 6 7 British Columbia 382 7 5 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 378 8 6 Cmberlands (Ky.) 373 9 10 William Woods (Mo.) 343 10 13 Texas Wesleyan 331 11 8 William Carey (Miss.) 329 12 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 301 13 15 Indiana Tech 287 14 11 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 278 15 14 Thomas (Ga.) 249 16 16 Oregon Tech 241 17 17 Faulkner (Ala.) 223 18 18 Southeastern (Fla.) 220 19 19 Marian (Ind.) 192 20 21 Milligan (Tenn.) 177 21 NR Victoria (B.C.) 151 21 20 Northwestern Ohio 151 23 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 131 23 23 William Penn (Iowa) 131 25 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 109

Dropped from the Top 25: Bellevue (Neb.)

Others receiving votes: Bellevue (Neb.) 83; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 55; Biola (Calif.) 52; Loyola (La.) 30; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 29; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 26; St. Andrews (N.C.) 24; Saint Francis (Ind.) 9; Corban (Ore.) 5