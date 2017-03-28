2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 5

Missouri Valley continues reign at No. 1

March 28, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the sixth-straight poll, Missouri Valley holds the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings earned seven first-place votes and 98 total points en route to the top spot. The sixth regular-season edition is scheduled to be released on April 4.

Top 10 Highlights

• Missouri Valley is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in program history – all coming this season.

• The Vikings carry a 7-1 record into the week, including a 22-8 win over then-No. 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) over the weekend.

• Missouri Valley has not lost since falling in its season opener to NCAA Division II Rockhurst (Mo.), 12-11, on Feb. 2. The Vikings’ seven-game winning streak is currently the longest active streak in the NAIA.

• Lourdes (Ohio) – the only remaining unbeaten team in NAIA lacrosse at 6-0 – checks in at No. 2 for a sixth-straight edition. The Gray Wolves return to the pitch Tuesday against No. 8 Indiana Tech.

• No. 3 Reinhardt (Ga.), No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 5 Lawrence Tech round out the top five this week. Among the trio, only Reinhardt held its position from the March 21 poll.

• Lawrence Tech’s four-spot jump highlights the positive movement in the poll. Prior to the aforementioned loss to Missouri Valley, the Blue Devils (8-1) had won eight-straight. Lawrence Tech has three games remaining on its schedule, including showdowns against No. 2 Lourdes (Saturday) and No. 8 Indiana Tech (April 5).

• No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) tumbled a poll-high six spots this week.

• All four conferences are represented in the poll.

• The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – Lourdes, Lawrence Tech, Indiana Tech and No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.).

• No new teams joined the Top 10.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 Missouri Valley (7) 7-1 98 2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) (1) 6-0 92 3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-1 86 4 5 Keiser (Fla.) 7-1 80 5 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 8-1 74 6 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6-3 63 7 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-4 62 8 T10 Indiana Tech 7-2 54 9 T10 Ottawa (Kan.) 5-3 51 10 4 Siena Heights (Mich.) 3-1 46

noneMissouri Baptist 43; Saint Mary (Kan.) 30; Aquinas (Mich.) 23; Point (Ga.) 22; Tennessee Wesleyan 9; Michigan-Dearborn 6; Benedictine (Kan.) 3.