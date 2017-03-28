2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the sixth-straight poll, Missouri Valley holds the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings earned seven first-place votes and 98 total points en route to the top spot. The sixth regular-season edition is scheduled to be released on April 4.
Top 10 Highlights
• Missouri Valley is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in program history – all coming this season.
• The Vikings carry a 7-1 record into the week, including a 22-8 win over then-No. 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) over the weekend.
• Missouri Valley has not lost since falling in its season opener to NCAA Division II Rockhurst (Mo.), 12-11, on Feb. 2. The Vikings’ seven-game winning streak is currently the longest active streak in the NAIA.
• Lourdes (Ohio) – the only remaining unbeaten team in NAIA lacrosse at 6-0 – checks in at No. 2 for a sixth-straight edition. The Gray Wolves return to the pitch Tuesday against No. 8 Indiana Tech.
• No. 3 Reinhardt (Ga.), No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 5 Lawrence Tech round out the top five this week. Among the trio, only Reinhardt held its position from the March 21 poll.
• Lawrence Tech’s four-spot jump highlights the positive movement in the poll. Prior to the aforementioned loss to Missouri Valley, the Blue Devils (8-1) had won eight-straight. Lawrence Tech has three games remaining on its schedule, including showdowns against No. 2 Lourdes (Saturday) and No. 8 Indiana Tech (April 5).
• No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) tumbled a poll-high six spots this week.
• All four conferences are represented in the poll.
• The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – Lourdes, Lawrence Tech, Indiana Tech and No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.).
• No new teams joined the Top 10.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|Record
|Total Points
|1
|1
|Missouri Valley (7)
|7-1
|98
|2
|2
|Lourdes (Ohio) (1)
|6-0
|92
|3
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|9-1
|86
|4
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|7-1
|80
|5
|9
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|8-1
|74
|6
|6
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|6-3
|63
|7
|7
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|5-4
|62
|8
|T10
|Indiana Tech
|7-2
|54
|9
|T10
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|5-3
|51
|10
|4
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|3-1
|46
Dropped from the Top 10: none
Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 43; Saint Mary (Kan.) 30; Aquinas (Mich.) 23; Point (Ga.) 22; Tennessee Wesleyan 9; Michigan-Dearborn 6; Benedictine (Kan.) 3.