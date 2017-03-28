2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4 (March 28)

Perfect at 18-0, Grizzlies extend streak at No. 1 to eight polls

March 28, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the eighth-straight installment of the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett are the No. 1 team. Behind a perfect 18-0 record, the Grizzlies captured all 14 first-place votes alongside 374 total points to seal another week in the top spot. The fifth regular-season edition will be released Tuesday, April 10.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dating back to 2000):

• Now sitting at 18-0 on the season, the Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett continue to power through the regular-season to earn another No. 1 ranking during 2017. The Grizzlies have gathered all first-place votes this season and earned 374 total points to remain in control of the rankings.

• Boasting its unblemished record, Georgia Gwinnett is having its best year yet. The past four matches for the Grizzlies have squared them off against three ranked NAIA programs including then-No. 6 William Woods (Mo.), then-No. 25 Cumberlands (Ky.) and then-No. 15 Northwestern Ohio. Georgia Gwinnett defeated all three opponents as well as picking up a victory over Campbellsville (Ky.). The Grizzlies also captured two-straight wins over NCAA Division I programs in North Carolina A&T and Detroit Mercy (Mich.).

• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains just a step behind the Grizzlies at No. 2 for the fifth-straight installment. The 2016 national runner-up holds an 11-4 overall record at this point in the season. The Blue Raiders are currently riding a seven match win-streak with their biggest victory as of late coming against then-No. 5 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), 5-0.

• Rounding out the top five programs this week is No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) remaining in place. Making a ten-spot jump to No. 5 is Northwestern Ohio, which fell to Georgia Gwinnett, 7-2, in its last match. This defeat snapped a four-contest win-streak.

• Three programs are welcomed to the Top 25 this edition with No. 18 Campbellsville, No. 20 Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 25 Coastal Georgia all making an appearance. This is the first time Coastal Georgia has been ranked this season.

• Just as many programs saw their time in the rankings falter with Reinhardt (Ga.), Cumberland (Tenn.) and Brenau (Ga.) dropping out of the rankings. This is the first time Brenau has not been ranked in the past 99 polls.

• Seven programs advanced forward this edition with No. 5 Northwestern Ohio making a poll-high 10-spot adjustment. No. 16 Middle Georgia State and No. 19 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) had the next-best movements at two places, while four other program slid one ranking forward.

• No. 12 Cardinal Stritch highlights the backward movement as it dropped seven spots. Four other programs saw a one-place movement south this installment.

• Nine teams remained without movement from the previous installment.

• Twelve conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs from the Southern States Athletic Conference and three out of The Sun Conference.

• Former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.

• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 19, while Brenau is third with 12.

• Brenau also previously held the record for most consecutive appearances in the Top 25 Poll with 99, which ended this edition as they fell out of the rankings.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1st place votes) WON LOST FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (14) 18 0 374 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11 4 362 3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 10 3 350 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 11 5 338 5 15 Northwestern Ohio 10 4 303 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 4 6 300 T7 8 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 9 2 298 T7 7 Mobile (Ala.) 18 2 298 9 10 Xavier (La.) 5 6 279 10 9 William Carey (Miss.) 9 2 264 11 11 Indiana Wesleyan 22 6 257 12 5 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 2 8 248 13 12 LSU Alexandria (La.) 10 0 243 14 13 Davenport (Mich.) 5 4 205 15 16 Arizona Christian 11 6 201 16 18 Middle Georgia State 12 5 194 17 17 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 1 6 170 18 NR Campbellsville (Ky.) 3 4 163 19 21 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 5 6 141 20 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 8 6 122 21 20 McPherson (Kan.) 1 2 114 22 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4 8 108 23 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 3 10 104 24 24 Marian (Ind.) 12 7 102 25 NR Coastal Georgia 10 8 99

Dropped from the Top 25: Reinhardt (Ga.) (23); Cumberland (Tenn.) (19); Brenau (Ga.) 13)

Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 90; Cumberland (Tenn.) 84; Brenau (Ga.) 76; Georgetown (Ky.) 47; Tennessee Wesleyan 22; Southwestern (Kan.) 7; Westmont (Calif.) 7; Missouri Valley 5; Huntington (Ind.) 5; Texas Wesleyan 3

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3