2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) garners the No. 1 ranking for the fifth-straight installment of the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed 7-of-8 first-place votes and 98 total points to remain at No. 1. The sixth regular-season poll is scheduled to release on April 4.
Top 10 Highlights
• The Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) hold the No. 1 ranking for the 14th time in program history – the most among NAIA programs. Davenport (Mich.), which owned the No. 1 ranking in the 2016 postseason edition and 2017 preseason poll, is the only other program to list atop the poll since its establishment last season.
• SCAD Savannah is 6-1 on the year, including a 17-8 victory at No. 5 Georgetown (Ky.) last Saturday. The Bees return to the field Friday at NCAA Division II Newberry (S.C.).
• No. 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) received the other first-place vote and 92 total points. Similar to SCAD Savannah, the Blue Devils have held the perch for five-straight polls.
• No. 3 Davenport (Mich.) and No. 4 Indiana Tech swap places this week, while No. 5 Georgetown holds strong to make up the remainder of the top five.
• Davenport and No. 6 (tied) Tennessee Wesleyan were the only clubs to make positive movement in the poll, as both teams advanced one spot.
• There are no newcomers in the poll.
• Three of the four conferences are represented this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs – Lawrence Tech, Davenport, No. 4 Indiana Tech and No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.).
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|Record
|Total Points
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (7)
|6-1
|98
|2
|2
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (1)
|7-0
|92
|3
|4
|Davenport (Mich.)
|6-1
|86
|4
|3
|Indiana Tech
|8-1
|80
|5
|5
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-4
|74
|T6
|6
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|4-5
|65
|T6
|7
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|7-3
|65
|8
|8
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|7-3
|56
|9
|T9
|Columbia (S.C.)
|6-4
|47
|10
|T9
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|6-3
|45
Dropped from the Top 10: none
Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 35; Benedictine (Kan.) 31; Missouri Baptist 30; Ottawa (Kan.) 24; Aquinas (Mich.) 13.