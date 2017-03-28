2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 5

SCAD Savannah claims No. 1 spot for fifth-straight week

March 28, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) garners the No. 1 ranking for the fifth-straight installment of the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed 7-of-8 first-place votes and 98 total points to remain at No. 1. The sixth regular-season poll is scheduled to release on April 4.

Top 10 Highlights

• The Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) hold the No. 1 ranking for the 14th time in program history – the most among NAIA programs. Davenport (Mich.), which owned the No. 1 ranking in the 2016 postseason edition and 2017 preseason poll, is the only other program to list atop the poll since its establishment last season.

• SCAD Savannah is 6-1 on the year, including a 17-8 victory at No. 5 Georgetown (Ky.) last Saturday. The Bees return to the field Friday at NCAA Division II Newberry (S.C.).

• No. 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) received the other first-place vote and 92 total points. Similar to SCAD Savannah, the Blue Devils have held the perch for five-straight polls.

• No. 3 Davenport (Mich.) and No. 4 Indiana Tech swap places this week, while No. 5 Georgetown holds strong to make up the remainder of the top five.

• Davenport and No. 6 (tied) Tennessee Wesleyan were the only clubs to make positive movement in the poll, as both teams advanced one spot.

• There are no newcomers in the poll.

• Three of the four conferences are represented this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs – Lawrence Tech, Davenport, No. 4 Indiana Tech and No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.).

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (7) 6-1 98 2 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (1) 7-0 92 3 4 Davenport (Mich.) 6-1 86 4 3 Indiana Tech 8-1 80 5 5 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-4 74 T6 6 Ave Maria (Fla.) 4-5 65 T6 7 Tennessee Wesleyan 7-3 65 8 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-3 56 9 T9 Columbia (S.C.) 6-4 47 10 T9 Siena Heights (Mich.) 6-3 45

noneReinhardt (Ga.) 35; Benedictine (Kan.) 31; Missouri Baptist 30; Ottawa (Kan.) 24; Aquinas (Mich.) 13.