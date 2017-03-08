2016 - 17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll — March 29

National champion Texas Wesleyan earns postseason No. 1 ranking

March 29, 2017

By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off its second-ever national title, Texas Wesleyan claims the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll, announced Wednesday by the national office. The top mention is a first for the Rams, dating back to the 2000-01 season.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

• No. 1 Texas Wesleyan gathered all 10 first-place votes and 250 total points.

• The Rams won the national championship March 21 with an 86-76 victory over No. 2-ranked Life (Ga.). The title was the second in Texas Wesleyan men’s basketball history with the first coming in 2006.

• Texas Wesleyan finished its year with a 29-7 record. The win total is the most since the 2010-11 campaign when the Rams went 30-4.

• The Rams were the No. 3 championship seed out of the Liston Bracket and won their last five games in the national tournament. NAIA Coach of the Year Brennen Shingleton mentored Tournament Most Valuable Player Dion Rogers.

• The Rams become the 38th different program since the 2000-01 season to earn the No. 1 distinction.

• Texas Wesleyan was ranked in all nine polls this year, beginning with a No. 21 position in the Preseason Top 25. The Rams reached as high as No. 9 on two occasions prior to this edition.

• Defending national runner-up Life earned the No. 2 ranking with 240 total points.

• National semifinalists –LSU Alexandria (La.) and William Penn (Iowa) – were ranked No. 3 and 4, respectively. The Generals had held the No. 1 ranking in each of the previous six polls. William Penn has now been recognized in the top four in all nine polls.

• Dalton State (Ga.), which advanced to the national quarterfinal round, checks in at the No. 5 spot.

• There were no newcomers in the Top 25.

• No. 8 Langston (Okla.) had the biggest positive improvement, moving up 13 spots from the final regular-season edition on March 8. The Lions won a pair of contests in the national championship tournament.

• Through all nine polls this year, there were 45 different teams to hold a position in the Top 25. Of that group, 12 programs were ranked all season long.

• Pikeville (Ky.) leads the active group of being ranked in the Top 25 with 59-straight mentions, which dates back to the start of the 2012-13 season. The second longest streak belongs to Georgetown (54-straight) and is followed by Talladega (Ala.) (47-straight).

• There have been 38 different teams since 2000 to hold the No. 1 position. Former NAIA member Mountain State (W.Va.) leads the all-time charts with 48 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by NAIA Division II member Robert Morris (Ill.) with 24. Georgetown is next with 13, former member Concordia (Calif.) at 12, LSU Alexandria and former member Cal State San Marcos at 11 and Columbia (mo.) at nine No. 1 recognitions.

• Robert Morris, now a NAIA Division II member in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC), is the only program to start and end a season ranked No. 1, doing so during the 2006 – 07 season.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2016 – 17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll – March 29

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2016-17 RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 10 Texas Wesleyan (10) 29-7 250 2 9 Life (Ga.) 26-11 240 3 1 LSU Alexandria 34-1 236 4 2 William Penn (Iowa) 33-4 226 5 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 28-4 211 6 4 Carroll (Mont.) 29-6 210 7 10 Pikeville (Ky.) 28-8 206 8 21 Langston (Okla.) 24-10 189 T9 6 Columbia (Mo.) 27-5 180 T9 5 Hope International (Calif.) 26-8 180 11 7 Dillard (La.) 25-8 174 12 8 The Master's (Calif.) 27-5 159 13 13 Montana Western 25-8 152 14 15 Georgetown (Ky.) 24-8 148 15 16 SAGU (Texas) 24-10 146 16 12 Biola (Calif.) 26-6 128 17 14 William Carey (Miss.) 26-8 118 18 19 Westmont (Calif.) 25-8 113 19 18 Park (Mo.) 21-8 101 20 17 LSU Shreveport (La.) 20-10 99 21 20 Talladega (Ala.) 22-11 97 22 22 Cumberlands (Ky.) 22-9 79 23 24 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 22-11 68 T24 23 Grand View (Iowa) 20-10 63 T24 25 Wiley (Texas) 23-10 63

Dropped from rankings: None

Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 42; Mount Mercy (Iowa) 29; Oklahoma City 28; Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 22; Loyola (La.) 18; Science & Arts (Okla.) 15; Benedictine (Kan.) 14; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 3.

^ Previous ranking occurred March 8, 2017