Oklahoma Wesleyan Hires Colby Robinson as Men's Wrestling Coach

Fall of 2017 will be the Eagles first season of Wrestling in school history

March 30, 2017

Story by Nick Morris, Oklahoma Wesleyan Athletics

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - The process of starting the men's wrestling program at Oklahoma Wesleyan took a monumental step forward Wednesday, when Director of Athletics, Coach Mark Molder, announced the hiring of Colby Robinson as OKWU's first ever Head Men's Wrestling Coach.

Robinson, who spent the last four years as head wrestling coach at De Smet High School in St. Louis, was selected by Molder to start the men's wrestling program at Oklahoma Wesleyan and recapture the passionate wrestling community in Northeast Oklahoma.

"We are pleased to announce that we have hired Colby to start our wrestling program. We feel his passion for the sport and his alignment with the mission of our university are perfect the direction we want to take our program." said Molder.

Robinson graduated from University of Central Oklahoma, where he was on the 2007 National Championship team and was also a 2008 NCAA All-American at 149 pounds. After graduation with a degree in Interpersonal Communication, he moved to McAlester, OK, where he served as a Youth Pastor at Frink Baptist Church. He served there for 11 months before pursuing his Master's Degree at Missouri Baptist University.

At Missouri Baptist, Robinson was the Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Men's and Women's programs under the direction of Brian Jackson. During his time at MBU, he recruited both men and women wrestlers from Texas, Oklahoma, California, Missouri, and Florida. He has coached over 10 NAIA All-Americans, 15 WCWA All-Americans, a Pan-Am placer, and a WCWA National Champion. Robinson helped lead the Spartans to a 2nd place finish in the Metro Catholic Conference before moving on to De Smet.

Coach Robinson and his wife, Emily, have two kids, Makaylee (6) and Caemdon (3).

"We look forward to watching Colby start the program," said Molder. "We feel he will do an amazing job in growing our athletes spiritually, insuring academic success in the classroom, and at the same time producing a product that will compete at the highest level nationally."

Oklahoma Wesleyan will begin their first season of Wrestling in school history in the Fall of 2017.