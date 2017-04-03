Keiser (Fla.) Seahawks Soar to Early Success

The Seahawks are currently at 7-1 on the season

April 03, 2017

By Tom Flynn, fieldhousejournal.net

West Palm Beach, Fla. – The Keiser University (Fla.) men’s lacrosse team is proving that a first-year program can quickly have success in the NAIA.

The Seahawks are currently at 7-1 on the season and face SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (6-4) on April 8 in a battle between top-10 teams.

In their last outing on March 21, Keiser handily defeated Shorter University of the NCAA’s Division II. In that game, points leader Craig Marentette scored nine goals and added two assists to pace the Seahawks. The 6’1” sophomore attackman from Belle River, Ontario is one of five former Emmanuel College Eagles who joined Keiser this year.

They arrived with former Eagles’ head coach Patrick Johnston, who was an undergraduate standout for the University of Alabama’s MCLA entry. He helped launch Emmanuel’s men’s and women’s lacrosse programs in 2013 and quickly enjoyed success there, going 9-7 in the men’s team's second season in 2014.

New York’s Herkimer College, an NJCAA power, is also well-represented on the Seahawks’ roster with three (Justin Steiner, Jamar Minto, Justin Flint) former Generals now in West Palm Beach.

Keiser’s only loss of the season came on March 18, when they fell to the 10-1 Reinhardt Eagles. They may get a return shot at the Eagles in the NAIA’s 2017 Invitational in Greenville, SC on May 3-6.