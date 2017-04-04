2017 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 6 (April 4)

No. 1 Vikings clinch fourth-straight conference title

April 04, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth time this season, the Vikings of Grand View (Iowa) claim the top spot in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Now boastings a 20-3 overall record, Grand View earned its fourth-consecutive Heart of America Athletic Conference title last week. In this installment, the Vikings earned all first-place votes and 106 total points to remain in control. The final Top 10 Coaches’ Poll will be released on Sunday April 9 at 3 p.m. CDT. The National Invitational Bracket will be released at 6 p.m. CDT on NAIA.org as well.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

• After claiming its fourth-straight Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) title, Grand View (Iowa) earned its fifth No. 1 ranking of the season after receiving all first-place votes and 106 total points. The Vikings now own a 20-3 record and have not lost since February 18 when they fell to Park (Mo.) in five sets.

• With the Heart regular-season title now under its belt, Grand View looks towards the Conference Tournament later this week. The Vikings ended the regular-season on a 12-match win-streak, with only one contest needing more than three sets to decide a winner. Two Top 10 wins for Grand View over then-No.8 Missouri Valley and then-No. 7 Clarke (Iowa) helped to keep the Vikings securely at No. 1.

• For a third-straight installment, Missouri Baptist remains at the heels of the Vikings, as it comes in at No. 2. The Spartans themselves are also on a win-streak, as they have won 18-straight after falling to Grand View in early February. The only other loss for Missouri Baptist was its first match of the season against Ottawa (Kan.).

• Spots three through six remain the same this week – No. 3 Park (Mo.), No. 4 Warner (Fla.), No. 5 Ottawa (Kan.) and No. 6 Lourdes (Ohio).

• St. Ambrose (Iowa) is the lone team to lose its ranking in the Top 10 this week after dropping three-straight matches in late March.

• Moving into the rankings for the first-time this season is No. 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.). After winning seven-straight matches, the Wolves bring forward a 25-7 record to appear in the rankings.

• The Heart and the Unaffiliated Group (American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate) claim the most teams in the Top 10 with three apiece.

• Grand View, Missouri Baptist and Park are the three programs this season to hold a No. 1 ranking.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There are 10 total raters, with two each representing five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There is one ballot submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of five) and two ballots submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of 10).

• The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 12 points for each first-place vote, 11 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• The sport of Men’s Volleyball is in the second year of National Invitational status. For more information on sport status, click here.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.



NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll | No. 6 | April 4

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) (10) 20-3 106 2 2 Missouri Baptist 23-2 98 3 3 Park (Mo.) 22-3 90 4 4 Warner (Fla.) 20-4 81 5 5 Ottawa (Kan.) 24-4 75 6 6 Lourdes (Ohio) 16-7 66 7 8 Robert Morris (Ill.) 25-7 57 8 9 Missouri Valley 15-12 51 9 7 Clarke (Iowa) 17-9 41 10 NR Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 25-7 34

Dropped From Rankings: St. Ambrose (Iowa)

Others Receiving Votes: St. Ambrose (Iowa) 24; Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 14; Culver-Stockton (Mo.) 3