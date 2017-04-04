Print RSS

2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — April 4 (No. 2)

Oklahoma City claims 10th-straight No. 1 ranking
April 04, 2017
By: Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the only undefeated team in NAIA softball, Oklahoma City controls the No. 1 position in the second regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Stars have now been ranked first in 10-straight polls, dating back to the middle of the 2016 season. The third regular-season Top 25 will be announced Tuesday, April 18.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
• Oklahoma City gathered all 19 first-place votes and 529 points. The Stars are a perfect 36-0 on the year heading into a doubleheader against St. Gregory’s (Okla.) on Tuesday. 
• Including today, the Stars have been ranked No. 1 in 18 of the previous 22 polls dating back to the 2015 first regular-season edition.
• Oklahoma City ranks No. 1 statistically in four categories: total hits (393), total runs scored (297), total RBI’s (262) and ERA (0.550).
• Columbia (Mo.) jumps one spot to earn the No. 2 rank.  The Cougars earned 492 points.
• The Cougars are coming off a two-game sweep against Warner (Fla.) as they prepare for Park (Mo.) on Wednesday.
• To round out the top five, Brenau (Ga.) earns the No. 3 rank with 479 points, Marian (Ind.) at No. 4 with 475 points and Georgia Gwinnett at No. 5 with 467 points.
• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) climbs two spots to join the top 10.
• This edition sees one newcomer: No. 18 Corban (Ore.). The last time the Warriors were ranked was on March 29, 2016, when Corban was No. 23.
• The only team to fall out of the Top 25 is Hope International (Calif.).
• Overall, 17 of the 20 conference are represented in this edition of the poll. The Cascade Collegiate Conference and the Southern States Athletic Conference are tied for most schools represented with three each.
• Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 124-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch, which goes back to the start of the 2004 season. William Carey is second with 87-consecutive mentions. Next in line for consecutive streaks is Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 48.
• Former member California Baptist tops the charts of most all-time No. 1 mentions with 46. Oklahoma City is second all-time with 38, followed by former member Concordia (Calif.) with 24, former member Simon Fraser (B.C.) with 18 and Thomas (Ga.) with 13.
• In 10 polls last year, there were 41 different ranked teams.

Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete calendar of 2017 Top 25 Polls, click here.

2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – April 4, 2017

RANK

LAST WEEK^

SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)

2017 RECORD

TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Oklahoma City (19) 36-0 529
2 3 Columbia (Mo.) 25-4 492
3 8 Brenau (Ga.) 37-5 479
4 4 Marian (Ind.) 23-1 475
5 5 Georgia Gwinnett 33-5-1 467
6 6 Campbellsville (Ky.) 25-7 443
7 7 Davenport (Mich.) 25-3 425
7 2 William Carey (Miss.) 33-6 425
9 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 26-7 370
10 10 Morningside (Iowa) 21-6 363
11 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 30-11 356
12 12 Reinhardt (Ga.) 29-10-1 335
13 13 LSU Alexandria 32-6 327
14 9 Thomas (Ga.) 27-9 316
15 16 St. Francis (Ill.) 23-3 294
16 14 Simpson (Calif.) 28-7 287
17 17 Vanguard (Calif.) 35-9 275
18 NR Corban (Ore.) 26-6 233
19 19 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 15-7 203
20 20 Grand View (Iowa) 18-6 186
21 18 Southern Oregon 25-8 166
22 24 Rio Grande (Ohio) 24-6 162
23 21 Mobile (Ala.) 25-13 142
24 25 Science & Arts (Okla.) 25-12 106
25 22 Oregon Tech 21-7 103

Dropped from rankings: No. 23 Hope International (Calif.)

Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 94; Friends (Kan.) 71; Bellevue (Neb.) 57; Menlo Calif.) 54; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 49; Siena Heights (Mich.) 21; Evangel (Mo.) 15; Hope International (Calif.) 13; Judson (Ill.) 7; Ave Maria (Fla.) 7; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 6; Taylor (Ind.) 4; Coastal Georgia 3; Aquinas (Mich.) 3

^ Ranking from 2017 Coaches Top 25 Poll (March 21, 2017)