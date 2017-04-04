2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — April 4 (No. 2)

Oklahoma City claims 10th-straight No. 1 ranking

April 04, 2017

By: Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the only undefeated team in NAIA softball, Oklahoma City controls the No. 1 position in the second regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Stars have now been ranked first in 10-straight polls, dating back to the middle of the 2016 season. The third regular-season Top 25 will be announced Tuesday, April 18.

• Oklahoma City gathered all 19 first-place votes and 529 points. The Stars are a perfect 36-0 on the year heading into a doubleheader against St. Gregory’s (Okla.) on Tuesday.• Including today, the Stars have been ranked No. 1 in 18 of the previous 22 polls dating back to the 2015 first regular-season edition.• Oklahoma City ranks No. 1 statistically in four categories: total hits (393), total runs scored (297), total RBI’s (262) and ERA (0.550).• Columbia (Mo.) jumps one spot to earn the No. 2 rank. The Cougars earned 492 points.• The Cougars are coming off a two-game sweep against Warner (Fla.) as they prepare for Park (Mo.) on Wednesday.• To round out the top five, Brenau (Ga.) earns the No. 3 rank with 479 points, Marian (Ind.) at No. 4 with 475 points and Georgia Gwinnett at No. 5 with 467 points.• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) climbs two spots to join the top 10.• This edition sees one newcomer: No. 18 Corban (Ore.). The last time the Warriors were ranked was on March 29, 2016, when Corban was No. 23.• The only team to fall out of the Top 25 is Hope International (Calif.).• Overall, 17 of the 20 conference are represented in this edition of the poll. The Cascade Collegiate Conference and the Southern States Athletic Conference are tied for most schools represented with three each.• Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 124-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch, which goes back to the start of the 2004 season. William Carey is second with 87-consecutive mentions. Next in line for consecutive streaks is Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 48.• Former member California Baptist tops the charts of most all-time No. 1 mentions with 46. Oklahoma City is second all-time with 38, followed by former member Concordia (Calif.) with 24, former member Simon Fraser (B.C.) with 18 and Thomas (Ga.) with 13.• In 10 polls last year, there were 41 different ranked teams.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete calendar of 2017 Top 25 Polls, click here.

2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – April 4, 2017

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City (19) 36-0 529 2 3 Columbia (Mo.) 25-4 492 3 8 Brenau (Ga.) 37-5 479 4 4 Marian (Ind.) 23-1 475 5 5 Georgia Gwinnett 33-5-1 467 6 6 Campbellsville (Ky.) 25-7 443 7 7 Davenport (Mich.) 25-3 425 7 2 William Carey (Miss.) 33-6 425 9 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 26-7 370 10 10 Morningside (Iowa) 21-6 363 11 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 30-11 356 12 12 Reinhardt (Ga.) 29-10-1 335 13 13 LSU Alexandria 32-6 327 14 9 Thomas (Ga.) 27-9 316 15 16 St. Francis (Ill.) 23-3 294 16 14 Simpson (Calif.) 28-7 287 17 17 Vanguard (Calif.) 35-9 275 18 NR Corban (Ore.) 26-6 233 19 19 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 15-7 203 20 20 Grand View (Iowa) 18-6 186 21 18 Southern Oregon 25-8 166 22 24 Rio Grande (Ohio) 24-6 162 23 21 Mobile (Ala.) 25-13 142 24 25 Science & Arts (Okla.) 25-12 106 25 22 Oregon Tech 21-7 103

Dropped from rankings: No. 23 Hope International (Calif.)

Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 94; Friends (Kan.) 71; Bellevue (Neb.) 57; Menlo Calif.) 54; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 49; Siena Heights (Mich.) 21; Evangel (Mo.) 15; Hope International (Calif.) 13; Judson (Ill.) 7; Ave Maria (Fla.) 7; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 6; Taylor (Ind.) 4; Coastal Georgia 3; Aquinas (Mich.) 3

^ Ranking from 2017 Coaches Top 25 Poll (March 21, 2017)