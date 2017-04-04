2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — April 4 (No. 2)
By: Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the only undefeated team in NAIA softball, Oklahoma City controls the No. 1 position in the second regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Stars have now been ranked first in 10-straight polls, dating back to the middle of the 2016 season. The third regular-season Top 25 will be announced Tuesday, April 18.Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
• Oklahoma City gathered all 19 first-place votes and 529 points. The Stars are a perfect 36-0 on the year heading into a doubleheader against St. Gregory’s (Okla.) on Tuesday.
• Including today, the Stars have been ranked No. 1 in 18 of the previous 22 polls dating back to the 2015 first regular-season edition.
• Oklahoma City ranks No. 1 statistically in four categories: total hits (393), total runs scored (297), total RBI’s (262) and ERA (0.550).
• Columbia (Mo.) jumps one spot to earn the No. 2 rank. The Cougars earned 492 points.
• The Cougars are coming off a two-game sweep against Warner (Fla.) as they prepare for Park (Mo.) on Wednesday.
• To round out the top five, Brenau (Ga.) earns the No. 3 rank with 479 points, Marian (Ind.) at No. 4 with 475 points and Georgia Gwinnett at No. 5 with 467 points.
• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) climbs two spots to join the top 10.
• This edition sees one newcomer: No. 18 Corban (Ore.). The last time the Warriors were ranked was on March 29, 2016, when Corban was No. 23.
• The only team to fall out of the Top 25 is Hope International (Calif.).
• Overall, 17 of the 20 conference are represented in this edition of the poll. The Cascade Collegiate Conference and the Southern States Athletic Conference are tied for most schools represented with three each.
• Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 124-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch, which goes back to the start of the 2004 season. William Carey is second with 87-consecutive mentions. Next in line for consecutive streaks is Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 48.
• Former member California Baptist tops the charts of most all-time No. 1 mentions with 46. Oklahoma City is second all-time with 38, followed by former member Concordia (Calif.) with 24, former member Simon Fraser (B.C.) with 18 and Thomas (Ga.) with 13.
• In 10 polls last year, there were 41 different ranked teams.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete calendar of 2017 Top 25 Polls, click here.
2017 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – April 4, 2017
|
RANK
|
LAST WEEK^
|
SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|
2017 RECORD
|
TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City (19)
|36-0
|529
|2
|3
|Columbia (Mo.)
|25-4
|492
|3
|8
|Brenau (Ga.)
|37-5
|479
|4
|4
|Marian (Ind.)
|23-1
|475
|5
|5
|Georgia Gwinnett
|33-5-1
|467
|6
|6
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|25-7
|443
|7
|7
|Davenport (Mich.)
|25-3
|425
|7
|2
|William Carey (Miss.)
|33-6
|425
|9
|11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|26-7
|370
|10
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|21-6
|363
|11
|15
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|30-11
|356
|12
|12
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|29-10-1
|335
|13
|13
|LSU Alexandria
|32-6
|327
|14
|9
|Thomas (Ga.)
|27-9
|316
|15
|16
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|23-3
|294
|16
|14
|Simpson (Calif.)
|28-7
|287
|17
|17
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|35-9
|275
|18
|NR
|Corban (Ore.)
|26-6
|233
|19
|19
|Williams Baptist (Ark.)
|15-7
|203
|20
|20
|Grand View (Iowa)
|18-6
|186
|21
|18
|Southern Oregon
|25-8
|166
|22
|24
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|24-6
|162
|23
|21
|Mobile (Ala.)
|25-13
|142
|24
|25
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|25-12
|106
|25
|22
|Oregon Tech
|21-7
|103
Dropped from rankings: No. 23 Hope International (Calif.)
Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 94; Friends (Kan.) 71; Bellevue (Neb.) 57; Menlo Calif.) 54; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 49; Siena Heights (Mich.) 21; Evangel (Mo.) 15; Hope International (Calif.) 13; Judson (Ill.) 7; Ave Maria (Fla.) 7; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 6; Taylor (Ind.) 4; Coastal Georgia 3; Aquinas (Mich.) 3
^ Ranking from 2017 Coaches Top 25 Poll (March 21, 2017)