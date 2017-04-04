2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 6

SCAD Savannah continues reign at No. 1

April 04, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the sixth-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees garnered all eight first-place votes and 98 total points. The seventh regular-season poll is scheduled to release on April. 11.

Top 10 Highlights

• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 14th time in program history – the most among NAIA programs. Davenport (Mich.), which held the No. 1 ranking in the 2016 postseason edition and 2017 preseason poll, is the only other program to list atop the poll since its establishment last season.

• The Bees carry a 7-1 record into the week after defeating NCAA Division II Newberry (S.C.), 20-7, last Friday. Drew Dowgiallo shined in the win for SCAD Savannah, tallying six points on five goals and one assist.

• The Bees host No. 9 Columbia (S.C.) on Saturday.

• No. 2 Davenport and No. 3 Lawrence Tech trade places this week due to a 21-18 victory by the Panthers last week. Davenport gathered 92 points, while Lawrence Tech tallied 83 to tie with No. 3 Indiana Tech. The Blue Devils had spent the previous five weeks in the second spot.

• No. 5 Georgetown (Ky.) holds steady to round out the top five for a third-consecutive poll.

• No. 8 Reinhardt (Ga.) is the only newcomer to the Top 10 this week. The Eagles rebounded from a four-match losing streak with an 11-10 victory over then-No. 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) to propel themselves into the rankings. Reinhardt did suffer a defeat in its most recent match – 17-9 against Georgetown.

• Three of the four conferences are represented this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs – Davenport, Lawrence Tech, Indiana Tech and No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.).

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8) 7-1 98 2 3 Davenport (Mich.) 8-1 92 T3 2 Lawrence Tech 8-1 83 T3 4 Indiana Tech 11-1 83 5 5 Georgetown (Ky.) 6-4 74 6 T6 Tennessee Wesleyan 9-4 67 7 T6 Ave Maria (Fla.) 5-5 63 8 RV Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-7 56 9 9 Columbia (S.C.) 7-6 50 10 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-4 41

Cumberlands (Ky.) (No. 8)Cumberlands (Ky.) 40; Missouri Baptist 32; Benedictine (Kan.) 29; Ottawa (Kan.) 20; Aquinas (Mich.) 7; Midland (Neb.) 3; Marian (Ind.) 3.