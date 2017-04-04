2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the sixth-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees garnered all eight first-place votes and 98 total points. The seventh regular-season poll is scheduled to release on April. 11.
Top 10 Highlights
• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 14th time in program history – the most among NAIA programs. Davenport (Mich.), which held the No. 1 ranking in the 2016 postseason edition and 2017 preseason poll, is the only other program to list atop the poll since its establishment last season.
• The Bees carry a 7-1 record into the week after defeating NCAA Division II Newberry (S.C.), 20-7, last Friday. Drew Dowgiallo shined in the win for SCAD Savannah, tallying six points on five goals and one assist.
• The Bees host No. 9 Columbia (S.C.) on Saturday.
• No. 2 Davenport and No. 3 Lawrence Tech trade places this week due to a 21-18 victory by the Panthers last week. Davenport gathered 92 points, while Lawrence Tech tallied 83 to tie with No. 3 Indiana Tech. The Blue Devils had spent the previous five weeks in the second spot.
• No. 5 Georgetown (Ky.) holds steady to round out the top five for a third-consecutive poll.
• No. 8 Reinhardt (Ga.) is the only newcomer to the Top 10 this week. The Eagles rebounded from a four-match losing streak with an 11-10 victory over then-No. 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) to propel themselves into the rankings. Reinhardt did suffer a defeat in its most recent match – 17-9 against Georgetown.
• Three of the four conferences are represented this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs – Davenport, Lawrence Tech, Indiana Tech and No. 10 Siena Heights (Mich.).
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
For the complete Top 10 calendar,
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|Record
|Total Points
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8)
|7-1
|98
|2
|3
|Davenport (Mich.)
|8-1
|92
|T3
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|8-1
|83
|T3
|4
|Indiana Tech
|11-1
|83
|5
|5
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|6-4
|74
|6
|T6
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|9-4
|67
|7
|T6
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|5-5
|63
|8
|RV
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-7
|56
|9
|9
|Columbia (S.C.)
|7-6
|50
|10
|10
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|7-4
|41
Dropped from the Top 10: Cumberlands (Ky.) (No. 8)
Receiving Votes: Cumberlands (Ky.) 40; Missouri Baptist 32; Benedictine (Kan.) 29; Ottawa (Kan.) 20; Aquinas (Mich.) 7; Midland (Neb.) 3; Marian (Ind.) 3.