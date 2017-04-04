2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley garners the No. 1 ranking in the sixth regular-season installment of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings, who have held the top-spot in every ranking this season, claimed all seven first-place votes and 82 total points. The seventh edition of the Top 10 is scheduled to release on April 11.
Top 10 Highlights
• Missouri Valley is ranked No. 1 for the seventh time in program history – all coming consecutively this season.
• The Vikings are 8-1 on the year, including wins against then-No. 5 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (22-8) and Clarke (Iowa) (21-3) last week.
• The defending national runners-up host No. 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) on Saturday to kick off a three-match home stand to end the season.
• Reinhardt (Ga.) jumped one spot this edition to claim the No. 2 ranking. The Eagles have won five-straight en route to a 9-1 record and 3-0 mark in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Lawrence Tech, No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 5 Siena Heights (Mich.).
• Siena Heights vaulted a poll-high five spots this week. The Saints downed then-No. 8 Indiana Tech, 14-10, last Saturday and are 5-1 on the year.
• Former No. 2 Lourdes (Ohio) slipped to No. 7 this week due to back-to-back losses at Indiana Tech (14-7) and Lawrence Tech (17-11). The Gray Wolves were unbeaten (6-0) at this time a week ago. Lourdes and Siena Heights play Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.
• No. 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) is the lone newcomer to the poll. The Spires were last ranked on March 14 (No. 10).
• All four conferences are represented in the poll.
• The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – Lawrence Tech, Siena Heights, Indiana Tech and Lourdes.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|Record
|Total Points
|1
|1
|Missouri Valley (7)
|8-1
|82
|2
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|10-1
|77
|3
|5
|Lawrence Tech
|10-1
|70
|4
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|7-1
|66
|5
|10
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|5-1
|63
|6
|8
|Indiana Tech
|8-3
|57
|7
|2
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|6-2
|52
|8
|7
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|6-4
|47
|9
|6
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|6-3
|43
|10
|RV
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|5-4
|37
Dropped from the Top 10: Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 9)
Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 35; Ottawa (Kan.) 27; Aquinas (Mich.) 22; Michigan-Dearborn 17; Point (Ga.) 9; Benedictine (Kan.) 3.