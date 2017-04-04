2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 6

Missouri Valley tops poll for seventh-straight edition

April 04, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley garners the No. 1 ranking in the sixth regular-season installment of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings, who have held the top-spot in every ranking this season, claimed all seven first-place votes and 82 total points. The seventh edition of the Top 10 is scheduled to release on April 11.

Top 10 Highlights

• Missouri Valley is ranked No. 1 for the seventh time in program history – all coming consecutively this season.

• The Vikings are 8-1 on the year, including wins against then-No. 5 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (22-8) and Clarke (Iowa) (21-3) last week.

• The defending national runners-up host No. 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) on Saturday to kick off a three-match home stand to end the season.

• Reinhardt (Ga.) jumped one spot this edition to claim the No. 2 ranking. The Eagles have won five-straight en route to a 9-1 record and 3-0 mark in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Lawrence Tech, No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 5 Siena Heights (Mich.).

• Siena Heights vaulted a poll-high five spots this week. The Saints downed then-No. 8 Indiana Tech, 14-10, last Saturday and are 5-1 on the year.

• Former No. 2 Lourdes (Ohio) slipped to No. 7 this week due to back-to-back losses at Indiana Tech (14-7) and Lawrence Tech (17-11). The Gray Wolves were unbeaten (6-0) at this time a week ago. Lourdes and Siena Heights play Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.

• No. 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) is the lone newcomer to the poll. The Spires were last ranked on March 14 (No. 10).

• All four conferences are represented in the poll.

• The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – Lawrence Tech, Siena Heights, Indiana Tech and Lourdes.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 Missouri Valley (7) 8-1 82 2 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-1 77 3 5 Lawrence Tech 10-1 70 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 7-1 66 5 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) 5-1 63 6 8 Indiana Tech 8-3 57 7 2 Lourdes (Ohio) 6-2 52 8 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 6-4 47 9 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6-3 43 10 RV Saint Mary (Kan.) 5-4 37

Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 9)Missouri Baptist 35; Ottawa (Kan.) 27; Aquinas (Mich.) 22; Michigan-Dearborn 17; Point (Ga.) 9; Benedictine (Kan.) 3.