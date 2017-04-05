Final Winter Learfield Cup Standings Released

Oklahoma City takes the lead in the NAIA

April 05, 2017

Story provided by NACDA

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In the second and final set of winter Division II and III Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, Grand Valley State leads DII with 701.50 points, while Washington-St. Louis has scored 837.00 points to lead DIII. In NAIA, Oklahoma City overtook the lead with 674.50 points.

Men’s and women’s basketball were the only sports added in this week’s Division II standings and Grand Valley State added 50 points after a 17th place finish in the women’s basketball championship to extend its lead. Washington-St. Louis maintains its lead in DIII after a fifth place finish in the women’s basketball tournament, a pair of sixth place finishes in men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and a 17th place finish in the men’s basketball tournament. The NAIA winter championship season came to a close after its inaugural competitive cheer and dance championships. Oklahoma City captured the inaugural cheer title and came in fifth in the competitive dance championship, and as a result took the lead in the NAIA standings.

In Division II, Colorado School of Mines jumped up to second place with 498.50 points after a fifth place finish in the men’s basketball championship. Wingate is not far behind in third with 498.00 total points, finishing 17th in the women’s and 33rd in the men’s basketball championships, respectively. Queens (NC) dropped two spots to fourth with 492.50 points after a ninth place finish in the men’s basketball championship. Rounding out the top five is California Baptist with 487.50 points, thanks to a third place finish in the women’s and 17th place finish the men’s basketball championships, respectively.

The RMAC leads all Division II conferences in the top 10 with three institutions – Colorado School of Mines (2nd), Adams State (8th) and Colorado State Pueblo (10th).

In Division III, Williams added 299 points since the last standings were released and remained in second place. The Ephs did this by adding a third place finish in men’s basketball, a pair of top-10 finishes in women’s and men’s swimming and diving (second and seventh, respectively) and a 12th place finish in National Collegiate skiing. Tufts is in third with 699.00 points after a 10th place finish in men’s swimming and diving and also scoring in the women’s championship. In fourth is Johns Hopkins with 592.50 points, adding to its total with a fourth place finish in the men’s and a ninth place finish in the women’s swimming and diving championships. Middlebury jumped up one spot to fifth with 584.00 points, after a fifth place finish in both men’s basketball and women’s ice hockey, a 14th place finish in National Collegiate skiing, and scoring in both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships.

The NESCAC leads all Division III conferences in the top 10 with three institutions – Williams (2nd), Tufts (3rd) and Middlebury (5th).

In NAIA, Lindsey Wilson is in second with 532.00 total points. Morningside made a six spot jump to third place with 489.50 points, after a sixth place finish in the dance championship. Hastings (482.00 points) and Eastern Oregon (479.00 points) round out the top five of the final NAIA winter standings.

The Sooner, Great Plains, Golden State and Chicagoland Conferences lead all NAIA conferences in the top 10 with two institutions each – Oklahoma City (1st) and Wayland Baptist (8th) from the Sooner, Morningside (3rd) and Hastings (4th) from the Great Plains, Biola (6th) and Westmont (7th) from the Golden State and from the Chicagoland, Olivet Nazarene (9th) and St. Francis (IL) (10th).

The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today.

The next Division II & III standings will be released Thursday, May 18. The next NAIA standings will be released Thursday, May 25.

Please note, standings published midseason are unofficial. Official standings will be published upon the completion of the spring season. Complete standings and the scoring structure can be found on NACDA’s website at www.directorscup.org. In addition, please visit www.thedirectorscup.com, like us on Facebook at facebook.com/ldirectorscup or follow us on Twitter @ldirectorscup.

