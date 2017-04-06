Conference/Association of Independent Institutions/Unaffiliated Group Polls
April 06, 2017
American Midwest Conference
1. William Woods (Mo.)
2. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
3. Columbia (Mo.)
4. Park (Mo.)
5. Missouri Baptist
6. Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.)
Appalachian Athletic Conference
1. SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
2. Milligan (Tenn.)
3. St. Andrews (N.C.)
4. Point (Ga.)
5. Tennessee Wesleyan
6. Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
7. Bryan (Tenn.)
8. Reinhardt (Ga.)
9. Union (Ky.)
10. Columbia (S.C.)
11. Montreat (N.C.)
Cascade Collegiate Conference
1. Oregon Tech
2. Corban (Ore.)
3. College of Idaho
4. Walla Walla (Wash.)
5. Warner Pacific (Ore.)
6. Multnomah (Ore.)
7. Northwest Christian (Ore.)
Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (Division II)
1. Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
2. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
3. St. Francis (Ill.)
4. Holy Cross (Ind.)
5. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
6. Robert Morris (Ill.)
7. St. Ambrose (Iowa)
8. Purdue Northwest (Ind.)
9. Judson (Ill.)
10. Governors State (Ill.)
11. Trinity Christian (Ill.)
12. Calumet (Ind.)
Crossroads League
1. Marian (Ind.)
2. Bethel (Ind.)
3. Saint Francis (Ind.)
Frontier Conference
1. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
2. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
3. Carroll (Mont.)
4. Great Falls (Mont.)
5. Montana Tech
6. Montana State-Northern
Great Plains Athletic Conference
1. Morningside (Iowa)
2. Briar Cliff (Iowa)
3. Mount Marty (S.D.)
4. Midland (Neb.)
Heart of America Athletic Conference
1. William Penn (Iowa)
2. Baker (Kan.)
3. Grand View (Iowa)
4. Mount Mercy (Iowa)
5. Missouri Valley
6. Peru State (Neb.)
7. Clarke (Iowa)
8. Avila (Mo.)
9. Central Methodist (Mo.)
10. Culver-Stockton (Mo.)
Independent
1. British Columbia
2. Victoria (B.C.)
Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference
1. Oklahoma Wesleyan
2. Kansas Wesleyan
3. Ottawa (Kan.)
4. Bethany (Kan.)
5. Sterling (Kan.)
6. Friends (Kan.)
7. Southwestern (Kan.)
8. York (Neb.)
Mid-South Conference
1. Cumberlands (Ky.)
2. Campbellsville (Ky.)
3. Cumberland (Tenn.)
3. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
North Star Athletic Association
1. Bellevue (Neb.)
2. Viterbo (Wis.)
3. Jamestown (N.D.)
4. Waldorf (Iowa)
5. Valley City State (N.D.)
6. Dickinson State (N.D.)
7. Presentation (S.D.)
River States Conference
1. Midway (Ky.)
2. Asbury (Ky.)
3. Indiana East
4. Brescia (Ky.)
5. IU Kokomo
6. Point Park (Pa.)
7. Carlow (Pa.)
8. Ohio Christian
Sooner Athletic Conference
1. Oklahoma City
2. Texas Wesleyan
3. Wayland Baptist (Texas)
4. Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
5. St. Thomas (Texas)
6. St. Gregory's (Okla.)
7. Houston-Victoria (Texas)
8. Southwest (N.M.)
Southern States Athletic Conference
1. Dalton State (Ga.)
2. William Carey (Miss.)
3. Faulkner (Ala.)
4. Loyola (La.)
5. Coastal Georgia
6. Brenau (Ga.)
7. Mobile (Ala.)
8. Bethel (Tenn.)
9. Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
The Sun Conference
1. Keiser (Fla.)
2. SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
3. USC Beaufort (S.C.)
4. Southeastern (Fla.)
5. Thomas (Ga.)
6. Ave Maria (Fla.)
7. Webber International (Fla.)
8. Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
9. Warner (Fla.)
Unaffiliated - Cal Pac/Golden State
1. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
2. Biola (Calif.)
3. Arizona Christian
4. Marymount (Calif.)
5. Simpson (Calif.)
6. Hope International (Calif.)
7. Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
8. Sierra Nevada (Nev.)
Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference
1. Indiana Tech
2. Northwestern Ohio
3. Lawrence Tech (MI)
4. Madonna (Mich.)
5. Davenport (Mich.)
6. Siena Heights (Mich.)