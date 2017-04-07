2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (April 7)

Keiser reclaims No. 1 spot

April 07, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications & Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) earns the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the third edition. Gathering all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points, the Seahawks are the unanimous No. 1 team in the newest edition, the national office announced Friday. This is the third poll of the spring season. The final Coaches’ Poll will be released Friday, April 7.

Top 25 highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• The defending national champions of Keiser (Fla.) have made their way to the No. 1 ranking for the third time this season in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Keiser snatched all first-place votes to earn the ranking.

• SCAD Savannah (Ga.) drops back to take the No. 2 spot with 481 points in this edition. In their last meet on March 26, the Bees met NCAA Division III member Grinnell (Iowa) in a dual match where SCAD Savannah won by 27 strokes.

• Rounding out the top five is No. 3 Oklahoma City with 467 points, No. 4 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) with 444 points and No. 5 Dalton State (Ga.) with 437 points.

• There are no new programs in the Top 25.

• The positive movement this week is highlighted by No. 15 Southeastern (Fla.), which moved up three spots, while William Woods (Mo.) moved two positions.

• Thirteen of the 21 conference/unaffiliated groups are represented in this edition.

• The Sun Conference leads the way with five squads representing it, including the No. 1 team. The Mid-South Conference brings in four teams, while the Southern States Athletic Conference welcomed three.

• Only three teams have gone the entire season ranked No. 1 – British Columbia (2001), Oklahoma City (2003, 2004, 2006, 2008) and Keiser (Fla.) (2015).

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occur bi-weekly for the 2016-17 season.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2016-17 Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (April 7)

RANK LAST SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) FINAL POINTS 1 2 Keiser (Fla.) (18) 498 2 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 481 3 3 Oklahoma City (1) 467 4 5 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 444 5 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 437 6 6 British Columbia 415 7 9 William Woods (Mo.) 395 8 7 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 384 9 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 375 10 10 Texas Wesleyan 363 11 11 William Carey (Miss.) 334 12 12 Campbellsville (Ky.) 332 13 14 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 300 14 13 Indiana Tech 295 15 18 Southeastern (Fla.) 273 16 16 Oregon Tech 253 17 17 Faulkner (Ala.) 243 18 15 Thomas (Ga.) 215 19 20 Milligan (Tenn.) 208 20 21 Victoria (B.C.) 197 21 21 Northwestern Ohio 171 22 23 Cumberland (Tenn.) 150 23 19 Marian (Ind.) 139 24 25 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 129 25 23 William Penn (Iowa) 123

Dropped from the Top 25:

Others receiving votes: Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 88; Bellevue (Neb.) 78; Biola (Calif.) 70; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 25; Corban (Ore.) 21; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20; Loyola (La.) 15; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 7; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 6