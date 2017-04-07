2016-17 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (April 7)

Stars earn seventh-straight No. 1

April 07, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Communications & Sports Information Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the seventh-straight poll, the ten-time national champions Oklahoma City capture the No. 1 spot in the fifth regular-season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. Gathering all 20 first-place votes and 560 total points, the Stars are the unanimous No. 1 team in the newest edition. This is the third poll for the spring season. The final regular-season Top 25 Poll will be released Thursday, May 4.

Top 25 highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• The defending national champions are again the top team in the nation as No. 1 Oklahoma City leads all programs in the newest edition of the Top 25 poll. The Stars have been in this position for seven-straight polls after winning its tenth national championship last season.

• Texas Wesleyan maintains its No. 2 spot with 542 points. The Rams have now been ranked in the top five for the sixth-straight installments.

• Rounding out the top five is Dalton State (Ga.), which claims the No. 3 spot with 522 points, followed by No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) with 509 points and No. 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) with 486 points.

• There is one new program in the Top 25 – No. 24 Webber International (Fla.). The last time Webber International was ranked came on Sept. 20, 2016, when the Warriors were No. 25.

• There are 11 teams that made positive movements this week, led by No. 15 Taylor (Ind.), which bounced up five positions from its previous rating.

• There are 10 squads that maintained their position in the Top 25.

• Thirteen of the 20 conferences/unaffiliated groups are represented in the ratings this week. The Sun Conference brings in the most with six teams, while the Sooner Athletic Conference welcomes three, including the No. 1 program.

• Only two teams have gone the entire season ranked No. 1 with Oklahoma City in 2002 and 2004 and former-member Oklahoma Christian in 2008.



Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occur bi-weekly for the 2016-17 season.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2016-17 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 5 – (April 7, 2017)

RANK LAST^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City (20) 560 2 2 Texas Wesleyan 542 3 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 522 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 509 5 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 486 6 6 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 470 7 8 Northwestern Ohio 436 8 9 William Woods (Mo.) 427 9 11 Southeastern (Fla.) 419 10 10 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 403 11 12 British Columbia 369 12 13 William Jessup (Calif.) 367 13 14 Arizona Christian 339 14 7 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 337 15 20 Taylor (Ind.) 295 16 16 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 287 17 21 Coastal Georgia 282 18 17 Victoria (B.C.) 247 19 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 212 19 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 212 21 23 St. Thomas (Fla.) 203 22 15 Grand View (Iowa) 201 23 24 Madonna (Mich.) 157 24 NR Webber International (Fla.) 117 25 25 Oklahoma Wesleyan 116

Dropped out of rankings: Point (Ga.)

Others receiving votes: Missouri Valley 92; Faulkner (Ala.) 75; Corban (Ore.) 56; The Master’s (Calif.) 49; Bellevue (Neb.) 44; Point Park (Pa.) 33; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 27; Marian (Ind.) 22; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 15; Oregon Tech 11

^Based off 2017 Coaches’ Poll - No. 4 (March 24, 2017)