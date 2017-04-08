NAIA Announces athleticcare Health Insurance Endorsement

athleticcare is the "Endorsed Health Insurance Program for NAIA Student-Athletes"

April 08, 2017

Story by NAIA National Office



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced today it has agreed to partner with athleticcareSM by Cypress Risk Management as the “Endorsed Health Insurance Program for NAIA Student-Athletes.” This innovative health insurance program, designed specifically for college student-athletes, will be marketed jointly by Ascension Insurance and Cypress Risk Management.



athleticcareSM offers a comprehensive, affordable, ACA-compliant health insurance that includes benefits for intercollegiate athletics injuries. More than 20 percent of student-athletes across the country lack adequate health insurance and without primary health insurance, student-athletes risk financial impact to their families and schools.



“For college athletics programs, finding affordable health insurance for student-athletes has become increasingly difficult in today’s market,” said Gary King, Founder and CEO of Cypress Risk Management.



Insurance plans currently available to student-athletes are often cost-prohibitive, and in some cases they specifically exclude coverage for injuries sustained while participating in intercollegiate athletics. This causes a series of additional concerns for both athletes and the schools they are attending.



“We are excited to make this innovative health insurance product available to NAIA student-athletes,” said President Jim Carr. “athleticcareSM fills a great need for our member institutions and their athletes, providing coverage for those who do not have primary insurance. We appreciate the partnership with Ascension Insurance and Cypress Risk Management, who will collaborate to market this product to our members.”



To learn more about athleticcareSM, visit www.athleticcare.com.