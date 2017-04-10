Award Winners Formally Honored

Event took place at 76th annual NAIA National Convention

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) recognized 11 individuals, including five student-athletes, at the 2017 NAIA Awards Luncheon on Monday, April 10, at the 76th annual NAIA National Convention in San Diego. Honorees were first announced as part of the association’s annual NAIA National Awards Day in September 2016.

“The individuals we recognized today embody the core values of the NAIA and are key to what makes the association great,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “I applaud their achievements and congratulate them on this tremendous honor.”

2017 NAIA honorees included:

A.O Duer Scholarship Award – Marissa DeWispelare, Doane (Neb.) / Lucas DuPriest, Bethel (Kan.)

Emil S. Liston Award – Holly Hild, Hastings (Neb.) / Chandler Folkerts, Concordia (Neb.)

Dr. Leroy Walker Champions of Character Award – Natasha Hongsermeier, Morningside (Iowa)

Coach of Character Award – Tracy Gastineau, William Woods (Mo.)

Athletic Trainer of the Year – Tracy Collins, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

Sports Information Director of the Year – Chris Wells, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

Wally Schwartz Award – Elfie Farchmin, Webber International (Fla.)

Charles Morris Award – Valerie Beeson, American Midwest Conference

NAIA-ADA Athletics Director of the Year – Dr. Darin Wilson, Georgia Gwinnett

