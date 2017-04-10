Award Winners Formally Honored
“The individuals we recognized today embody the core values of the NAIA and are key to what makes the association great,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “I applaud their achievements and congratulate them on this tremendous honor.”
2017 NAIA honorees included:
A.O Duer Scholarship Award – Marissa DeWispelare, Doane (Neb.) / Lucas DuPriest, Bethel (Kan.)
Emil S. Liston Award – Holly Hild, Hastings (Neb.) / Chandler Folkerts, Concordia (Neb.)
Dr. Leroy Walker Champions of Character Award – Natasha Hongsermeier, Morningside (Iowa)
Coach of Character Award – Tracy Gastineau, William Woods (Mo.)
Athletic Trainer of the Year – Tracy Collins, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
Sports Information Director of the Year – Chris Wells, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Wally Schwartz Award – Elfie Farchmin, Webber International (Fla.)
Charles Morris Award – Valerie Beeson, American Midwest Conference
NAIA-ADA Athletics Director of the Year – Dr. Darin Wilson, Georgia Gwinnett
