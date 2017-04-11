2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 7
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the seventh-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees garnered all eight first-place votes and 98 total points. The final regular-season poll is scheduled to release on April. 23.
Top 10 Highlights
• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 15th time in program history – the most among NAIA programs. Davenport (Mich.), which held the No. 1 ranking in the 2016 postseason edition and 2017 preseason poll, is the only other program to list atop the poll since its establishment last season.
• The Bees carry an 8-1 record into the week after defeating Columbia (S.C.), 20-7, last Saturday. Taylor Vaccaro led SCAD Savannah, tallying five points on four goals and one assist.
• The Bees host NCAA Division II Wingate (N.C.) on Wednesday.
• No. 2 Davenport and No. 3 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) hold their position in this edition. Davenport gathered 92 points, while Lawrence Tech tallied 86.
• Rounding out the top five, Indiana Tech falls back one position to No. 4 earning 80 points and Georgetown (Ky.) maintains at No. 5 with 74 points.
• No. 9 Cumberlands (Ky.) is the only newcomer to the Top 10 this week. The Patriots climb back into the rankings with wins over St. Andrews (N.C.) and Truett McConnell (Ga.).
• The last time Cumberlands was ranked was on March 24, 2017, when the Patriots were No. 8.
• Three of the four conferences are represented this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs – Davenport, Lawrence Tech, Indiana Tech and No. 9 Siena Heights (Mich.).
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 7 (April 11, 2017)
|
RANK
|
PRVS
|
SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|
Record
|
Total Points
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8)
|8-1
|98
|2
|2
|Davenport (Mich.)
|10-1
|92
|3
|3
|Lawrence Tech
|10-1
|86
|4
|3
|Indiana Tech
|11-3
|80
|5
|5
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|6-4
|74
|6
|6
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|11-4
|66
|7
|7
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|6-5
|64
|8
|9
|Columbia (S.C.)
|8-5
|56
|9
|NR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|9-5
|46
|9
|10
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|9-5
|46
Dropped from the Top 10: Reinhardt (Ga.) (No. 8)
Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 38; Benedictine (Kan.) 33; Missouri Baptist 25; Ottawa (Kan.) 20; Aquinas (Mich.) 16