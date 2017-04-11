2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 7

SCAD Savannah earns seventh-straight No. 1

April 11, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the seventh-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees garnered all eight first-place votes and 98 total points. The final regular-season poll is scheduled to release on April. 23.

Top 10 Highlights

• SCAD Savannah owns the No. 1 ranking for the 15th time in program history – the most among NAIA programs. Davenport (Mich.), which held the No. 1 ranking in the 2016 postseason edition and 2017 preseason poll, is the only other program to list atop the poll since its establishment last season.

• The Bees carry an 8-1 record into the week after defeating Columbia (S.C.), 20-7, last Saturday. Taylor Vaccaro led SCAD Savannah, tallying five points on four goals and one assist.

• The Bees host NCAA Division II Wingate (N.C.) on Wednesday.

• No. 2 Davenport and No. 3 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) hold their position in this edition. Davenport gathered 92 points, while Lawrence Tech tallied 86.

• Rounding out the top five, Indiana Tech falls back one position to No. 4 earning 80 points and Georgetown (Ky.) maintains at No. 5 with 74 points.

• No. 9 Cumberlands (Ky.) is the only newcomer to the Top 10 this week. The Patriots climb back into the rankings with wins over St. Andrews (N.C.) and Truett McConnell (Ga.).

• The last time Cumberlands was ranked was on March 24, 2017, when the Patriots were No. 8.

• Three of the four conferences are represented this week. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads the way with four programs – Davenport, Lawrence Tech, Indiana Tech and No. 9 Siena Heights (Mich.).

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 7 (April 11, 2017)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (8) 8-1 98 2 2 Davenport (Mich.) 10-1 92 3 3 Lawrence Tech 10-1 86 4 3 Indiana Tech 11-3 80 5 5 Georgetown (Ky.) 6-4 74 6 6 Tennessee Wesleyan 11-4 66 7 7 Ave Maria (Fla.) 6-5 64 8 9 Columbia (S.C.) 8-5 56 9 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-5 46 9 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) 9-5 46



Dropped from the Top 10: Reinhardt (Ga.) (No. 8)



Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 38; Benedictine (Kan.) 33; Missouri Baptist 25; Ottawa (Kan.) 20; Aquinas (Mich.) 16