2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 7
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley garners the No. 1 ranking in the seventh regular-season installment of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings, who have held the top-spot in every ranking this season, claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points. The final edition of the Top 10 is scheduled to release on April 23.
Top 10 Highlights
• Missouri Valley is ranked No. 1 for the eighth time in program history – all coming consecutively this season.
• The Vikings are 9-1 on the year, including an 18-5 victory over then-No. 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) last week.
• The defending national runners-up host St. Ambrose (Iowa) on Thursday.
• Reinhardt (Ga.) maintains its position at the No. 2 spot with 92 points in this edition. The Eagles are on a seven-game winning streak with its most recent victory over Tennessee Wesleyan, 15-5.
• Rounding out the top five is No. 3 Keiser (Fla.) earning 84 points, No. 4 Indiana Tech with 81 points and No. 5 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) garnering 75 points.
• No. 9 Missouri Baptist is the lone newcomer to the poll. The Spartans were last ranked on March 21 (No. 8).
• All four conferences are represented in the poll.
• The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – Lawrence Tech, Siena Heights (Mich.), Indiana Tech and Lourdes (Ohio).
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 7 (April 11, 2017)
|
RANK
|
PRVS
|
SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|
Record
|
Total Points
|1
|1
|Missouri Valley (8)
|9-1
|98
|2
|2
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|11-1
|92
|3
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|8-1
|84
|4
|6
|Indiana Tech
|10-3
|81
|5
|3
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|10-2
|75
|6
|5
|Sienna Heights (Mich.)
|6-1
|65
|7
|8
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|8-4
|61
|8
|7
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|7-2
|53
|9
|NR
|Missouri Baptist
|6-4
|50
|10
|10
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|5-6
|44
Dropped from the Top 10: SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (No. 9)
Receiving Votes: SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 43; Ottawa (Kan.) 32; Aquinas (Mich.) 28; Point (Ga.) 17; Michigan-Dearborn 12; Benedictine (Kan.) 5