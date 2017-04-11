2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 7

Missouri Valley tops poll for eighth-straight edition

April 11, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley garners the No. 1 ranking in the seventh regular-season installment of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings, who have held the top-spot in every ranking this season, claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points. The final edition of the Top 10 is scheduled to release on April 23.

Top 10 Highlights

• Missouri Valley is ranked No. 1 for the eighth time in program history – all coming consecutively this season.

• The Vikings are 9-1 on the year, including an 18-5 victory over then-No. 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) last week.

• The defending national runners-up host St. Ambrose (Iowa) on Thursday.

• Reinhardt (Ga.) maintains its position at the No. 2 spot with 92 points in this edition. The Eagles are on a seven-game winning streak with its most recent victory over Tennessee Wesleyan, 15-5.

• Rounding out the top five is No. 3 Keiser (Fla.) earning 84 points, No. 4 Indiana Tech with 81 points and No. 5 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) garnering 75 points.

• No. 9 Missouri Baptist is the lone newcomer to the poll. The Spartans were last ranked on March 21 (No. 8).

• All four conferences are represented in the poll.

• The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – Lawrence Tech, Siena Heights (Mich.), Indiana Tech and Lourdes (Ohio).

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 7 (April 11, 2017)

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 Missouri Valley (8) 9-1 98 2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 11-1 92 3 4 Keiser (Fla.) 8-1 84 4 6 Indiana Tech 10-3 81 5 3 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 10-2 75 6 5 Sienna Heights (Mich.) 6-1 65 7 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 8-4 61 8 7 Lourdes (Ohio) 7-2 53 9 NR Missouri Baptist 6-4 50 10 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) 5-6 44



Dropped from the Top 10: SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (No. 9)



Receiving Votes: SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 43; Ottawa (Kan.) 32; Aquinas (Mich.) 28; Point (Ga.) 17; Michigan-Dearborn 12; Benedictine (Kan.) 5