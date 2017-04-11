2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (April 11)

Grizzlies notch ninth-straight No. 1 ranking

April 11, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the ninth-straight installment of the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett boast the No. 1 ranking. Behind a perfect 19-0 record, the Grizzlies captured all possible first-place votes alongside 374 total points to seal another week in the top spot. The sixth regular-season edition will be released Tuesday, April 25.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dating back to 2000):

• Now sitting at 19-0 on the season, the Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett continue to power through the regular-season to earn another No. 1 ranking during 2017. The Grizzlies have gathered all first-place votes this season and earned 374 total points to remain in control of the rankings.

• Boasting its unblemished record, Georgia Gwinnett is having its best year yet. Although the Grizzlies have yet to compete this month, Georgia Gwinnett will see three tough matches as it takes on Brenau (Ga.) and NCAA Division III programs in No. 16 Washington & Lee (Va.) and No. 1 Emory (Ga.).

• For the sixth-straight installment, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains just a step behind the Grizzlies at No. 2 in the rankings. The 2016 national runner-up holds a 17-4 overall record at this point in the season. The Blue Raiders are currently riding a 13-match win-streak. Lindsey Wilson competes in the Mid-South Conference Tournament later this month in Bowling Green, Ky., as the regular-season has come to an end.

• The remainder of the top five continues to be the same with No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.), No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 5 Northwestern Ohio each staying put.

• Two programs are welcomed to the Top 25 this edition with No. 24 Reinhardt (Ga.) and No. 25 Cumberland (Tenn.) both making an appearance. Both programs made their way back into the Top 25 after a week out.

• On the other side, two programs saw their ranking drop out this week as Marian (Ind.) and Coastal Georgia slipped out of the installment. This is the first time Marian has not been ranked this season.

• Six programs advanced positively this edition with No. 18 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and No. 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) making a poll-best five-spot move. No. 8 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 11 LSU Alexandria (La.) improved by two places and No. 6 San Diego Christian (Calif.) and No. 14 Arizona Christian completed the advancements by improving one ranking.

• Eight programs slipped back in the rankings with No. 10 Mobile (Ala.), No. 17 Davenport (Mich.) and No. 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) all falling back the most on the poll at three places.

• Eight teams remained without movement from the previous installment.

• Twelve conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs from the Mid-South Conference.

• Former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.

• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 19, while Brenau is third with 12.

• Brenau also previously held the record for most consecutive appearances in the Top 25 Poll with 99, which ended last edition as they fell out of the rankings.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 45 (April 11)

Rank Last Week^ School (1st place votes) Won Lost Final Points 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (14) 19 0 374 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17 4 362 3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 11 3 350 4 4 Keiser (Fla.) 12 5 338 5 5 Northwestern Ohio 12 5 325 6 7 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 13 2 305 7 6 William Woods (Mo.) 5 8 298 8 10 William Carey (Miss.) 12 2 294 9 9 Xavier (La.) 6 8 270 10 7 Mobile (Ala.) 20 3 261 11 13 LSU Alexandria 13 1 259 12 11 Indiana Wesleyan 27 7 252 13 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 6 4 230 14 15 Arizona Christian 16 7 222 15 20 Cumberlands (Ky.) 12 7 188 16 16 Middle Georgia State 12 6 184 17 14 Davenport (Mich.) 8 8 170 18 23 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 6 12 169 19 17 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4 8 155 20 19 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 9 6 153 21 18 Campbellsville (Ky.) 6 7 149 22 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4 9 108 23 21 McPherson (Kan.) 4 2 98 24 NR Reinhardt (Ga.) 10 3 89 25 NR Cumberland (Tenn.) 4 7 78

Dropped from the Top 25: Marian (Ind.) 24; Coastal Georgia 25

Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.) 78; Coastal Georgia 76; Georgetown (Ky.) 58; Brenau (Ga.) 33; Tennessee Wesleyan 17; Missouri Valley 17; Southeastern (Fla.) 11; Asbury (Ky.) 6; Southwestern (Kan.) 4; Texas Wesleyan 3

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4