Halford Stepping Down at Williams Baptist After 33 Seasons

Mayberry named as new coach

April 11, 2017

Story provided by Williams Baptist College Athletics



Walnut Ridge, Ark. - When the 2017 school year begins at Williams Baptist College, there will be a new Lady Eagles basketball coach strolling the sidelines for the first time in 33 years. Head coach and women’s basketball coaching legend Carol Halford is retiring from the sport after 33 seasons at WBC’s helm and 519 career victories.

“Coaching for 33 years at a great institution like WBC has been a fulfilling experience to say the least. It is about the people, the place we have been, and the memories we made along the way. I am grateful to all the special players that made coaching a pleasure. I want to personally thank Dr. Tom Jones, Coach Jeff Rider and the WBC coaching staff for the support through the years,” said Carol Halford

Halford will remain at Williams, where she is taking on new responsibilities in academics. She has been named chair of the Division of Professional Studies, and she will continue as chair of the Physical Education Department at WBC.

“The administration has provided an opportunity for me to continue at Williams as a division chair and a department chair, as well as teaching full-time,” said Halford.

During her tenure as head coach, Halford has reached many milestones, including a National Championship in the National Christian College Athletic Association in 1992-93, after finishing as the runner-up in 1991-92. She has coached eight All-Americans (NJCAA, NCCAA, and NAIA) and over 50 all-conference selections. Her win total ranked in the top five of the NAIA among active coaches before her retirement. She has coached hundreds of academic all-conference honorees.

“Coach Halford has done a great job for us over the past 33 years. She has accomplished some outstanding feats in her time. Her impact stretches from student-athletes to her colleagues. I appreciate her contribution to the athletic department, as well as her friendship over the years,” stated Director of Athletics, Jeff Rider.

Her accolades include being named NCCAA National Coach of the Year in 1993. Halford served as an assistant coach in the 1990 Olympic Festival, and she was named to the NAIA’s Hall of Fame Committee and USA National Basketball Team’s player selection committee.

The Malden, Mo., native’s experiences include being the WBC director of athletics for 17 years. She was named conference Athletic Director of the Year on three separate occasions, twice in the American Midwest Conference (2001 and 2004) and once in the Trans-South Conference (1996).

Before coaching, she was a standout athlete in basketball, softball and golf. She was named all-conference in basketball at Williams (then known as Southern Baptist College) in 1978.

WBC also announced her successor will be longtime assistant coach John Mayberry. Mayberry will take over after serving as her assistant for the past six seasons.

To keep up with all Eagles athletics, visit www.wbceagles.com.

_____________

Mayberry Named Women's Basketball Coach at Williams

Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The Williams Baptist College athletic department did not have to go far to find a replacement when Carol Halford announced her retirement as head women’s basketball coach. Director of Athletics Jeff Rider announced that longtime assistant coach John Mayberry will be taking over for the legendary Halford.

“I have watched Coach Mayberry grow and mature as a coach. His loyalty and commitment to our athletic program is admirable and I am excited that he will get the opportunity to be our head women’s basketball coach,” stated Rider.

Mayberry takes the reins after serving as assistant coach for the Lady Eagles over the past six seasons. Previous to that, he spent time as an assistant coach for the men’s program, as well as being a player in the program.

“I am very appreciative of WBC President Dr. Tom Jones and Coach Rider for supporting me and providing me with this opportunity. It is a tremendous honor to serve Williams at this position,” said Mayberry.

The Lady Eagles have won 95 games in his time as assistant, as well as having 14 all-conference selections and three All-Americans. There have also been 45 academic all-conference honorees during that period.

“I plan to continue with some of the same philosophies and style of play that we have instilled over the last several years. Coach Halford has taught me that sometimes you have to adjust your style of play in order to obtain the best results from your players,” stated Mayberry.

The Hot Springs, Ark., native takes over for Halford, who is stepping down as coach after 33 years and numerous accolades. Halford will remain at WBC, where she is assuming responsibilities as chair of the Division of Professional Studies, and she will continue to chair the Department of Physical Education.

“I would like to thank Coach Halford. Without her support and leadership, this would not be possible. I have a deep respect for her and what she has accomplished in her time here. She has been an outstanding mentor and friend, not only to me, but to my wife Kimberly, as well. She will always hold a special place in our hearts,” summed up Mayberry.

Mayberry will remain in his role as director of student life at Williams, and he will continue recruiting for basketball, stating that he still has scholarships available for the 2017-18 school year. Those interested can contact him by phone at 870-759-4119, or email jmayberry@wbcoll.edu.

To keep up with all Eagles athletics, visit www.wbceagles.com.