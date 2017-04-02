Webber International Men's Bowling Crowned 2017 NAIA Invitational Champions
Story by Webber International Athletics
LEXINGTON, KY – Webber International University men's bowling swept away the competition going 5-0 to take sole possession of the 2017 NAIA National Championship!
The Webber International University men's bowling team proved to be the toughest team in the Nation. The men swept the winners bracket and defeated Pikeville 3 games to 1 in the championship match up. Webber not only swept the winner's bracket, but only lost 3 games for the entire tournament. Matthew Russo added to his accomplishments already this year with now being named to the all-tournament team and was voted tournament MVP.
Webber International qualified 2nd entering the tournament bracket play. With an automatic bye into the 2nd round, the Warriors took on Aquinas College. They swept Aquinas 223-170, 170-163, 181-162. Moving onto the 3rd round, they took on Calumet College. The Warriors defeated Calumet 3-1 with 144-183, 195-159, 240-187, 198-183. The 4th round brought on the 6th seed Midland University. Webber then sent Midland into the consolation bracket winning 3-1 with the scores of 215-178, 178-163, 182-222, 253-224. That brought on the 4th seed the University of Pikeville. The Warriors sent Pikeville to the consolation bracket winning 3-0 with scores of 173-162, 234-176, 209-171 and advancing them to the 2017 National Championship final round. The University of Pikeville was not done as they defeated the 8th seed Lindenwood Belleville 3-1 to win the consolation bracket and make their way back to the awaiting Webber International in the finals. With the closest matchup of the tournament, the Warriors claimed the 2017 NAIA National Championship defeating Pikeville 3-1 in the finals 220-210, 193-234, 230-211, 225-188.
Congratulations to men's head coach Del Warren and the 2017 Webber International University men's bowling team on winning the 2017 NAIA National Championship!