2016-17 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Volleyball Scholar-Athletes Announced

45 student-athletes recognized

April 18, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Tuesday that 45 men’s volleyball student-athletes have been named 2016-17 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Robert Morris (Ill.) leads all institutions with six individuals on the list. In total, 19 institutions were named to the list.



In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status.



To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete award, click here.

2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Volleyball Scholar-Athletes - PDF